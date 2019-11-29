WAUPUN — The Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting its “Avenue of Angels” festivities in December. The annual happening includes a variety of offerings for both young and old, downtown and throughout the community.
“It’s Waupun’s kick-off to Christmas,” said Chamber Executive Director Casey Despres. “It’s a really great time to enjoy with your family or to bring a friend. There’s something for everyone. It’s a great way to experience Waupun. We’ve got so much fun here!”
The event began as a holiday parade. Since the early 1990s it has grown to include a series of activities and events. Inspiration for the event’s name came from various angel decorations that have lined Main Street light poles for generations.
Something new for 2019 is the opportunity to shop late around Waupun. Nearly 40 businesses will be open until at least 7 p.m. each Thursday before Christmas (Dec. 5, 12 and 19). A “Ho Ho Ho Holiday Hours” shopping guide is available online with fun categories of Retail Therapy, Working up an Appetite, Glamming Up for the Holidays, Manly Man Shopping, After Shopping Drinks, and Home Décor & More.
“We’ll have lots of opportunities for people to get their holiday shopping done,” said Despres. “It’s something different: Something we’re trying to promote the many wonderful things available in our community.”
The parade is set for Tuesday, Dec. 3 with entrants lining up at 5:45 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 118 W. Main St., and stepping off at 6:30 p.m. The route heads east on Main Street and north on Fond du Lac Street and ends at the corner of Fond du Lac and Franklin streets. Prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place will be awarded.
Until 8 p.m., Santa will visit with children at Waupun City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
You have free articles remaining.
Throughout the week, residents are invited to experience the Festival of Trees inside City Hall, featuring trees decorated by businesses, nonprofit groups, churches and other organizations. Guests vote for their favorite trees throughout the week and the winners receive $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
Wednesday, Dec. 4, is Kids Day. Mrs. Claus will read Christmas stories to children from 6 to 6:45 p.m. at City Hall. Stories will be followed by Mr. Pickles — a children’s entertainer from Milwaukee – performing from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Santa will also be there, and parents are invited to take photos of their children visiting with the “jolly old elf.”
The Mixed Blessings Concert at City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. will feature seasonal music from local church choirs. Participants include the United Methodist Church Choir, Alto Men’s Chorus, First Reformed Church Choir, a group from Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, Union Congregational Church Choir, Alto Reformed Church Choir and special guest soloist Halley Laper. The event is being made possible by a donation from Waupun Community Hospital, a member of Agnesian Health Care.
On Friday, Dec. 6, the City Hall Auditorium will be filled with music and motion as the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School Warriorettes and Just for Kix Dance Studio perform from 6 to 8 p.m.
Each event features free hot cocoa, cider and cookies. Mike’s Wild Boar has again donated a child’s bike to be given away, and the Waupun Police Department is donating a helmet to promote safe riding. Each child will receive a free raffle ticket at each event they attend.
Each night guests are urged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Waupun Food Pantry. As always free-will offerings are gratefully accepted, although they are not required.
Online registration for the Festival of Trees and parade entries is open through Dec. 1. To learn more about the events or to register an entry visit www.waupunchamber.com or check Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/1209901865868014/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)