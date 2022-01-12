Waupun to join Dodge County relief funds scrum

WAUPUN – The Dodge County Board has invited everyone to submit proposals for how to spend $17.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Waupun will be among them.
ARPA, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, includes $350 billion doled out to state, local and tribal governments in the United States. Half of the payments have already been delivered, and the other half with come in next summer. The list of possible items governments can spend the money on, according to the U.S. Department of Revenue, is exhaustive. The money is intended to go to efforts in public health, address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve those who were hit hard by the pandemic and improve infrastructure.
The money has to be committed, not spent, by the end of 2024.
Members of the Waupun Common Council discussed the possibilities Tuesday night at City Hall.
As summarized by City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve, “Final United States Treasury guidance was just released and this provides broader use of funds but staff is still working through the updates to determine impact of this broader guidance. It is possible that the county may be seeking matching dollars from the city for any projects submitted. Staff is working on possible projects to submit. The list is being refined based on new guidance and will likely look different than the one that follows.”
Possible ideas include:
- Shaler Drive or portions of Shaler Drive related to storm water. (Streets are not currently an eligible expense, but could change based on final rules as they become understood).
- Highway 26 entrance improvements to expand Waupun Industrial Park (again dependent on final rules/allowable expenditures)
- Childcare – this is a known county-wide problem and one that Fond du Lac County is evaluating for investment.
- Broadband: Waupun will need a strategy to address fiber in the community.
- Affordable housing infrastructure.
- Business grants/loans for small business impacted by COVID-19.
- Solutions that support advancement of a county-wide EMS system.
The county has set a deadline of Jan. 21 for proposal submissions. County Board Chairman Russ Kottke is again proposing that an ad hoc committee be established to screen ideas. That suggestion was previously rejected in favor of utilizing the 33-member board. The ad hoc committee proposal will be reviewed again Jan. 18.
County review of proposals is tentatively planned for Feb. 1 in the Administration Building, 128 Oak St., Juneau, at 6 p.m.
“Dodge County is also going to want to hear from us as to how we might utilize our own ARPA dollars,” said Schlieve. Waupun’s share is between $1.1 million and $1.3 million.
“If I was a county board member I’d look at what would serve the majority of my 90,000 constituents,” said Alderman Pete Kaczmarski. “You could lump several of these proposals together, like business/commercial attraction and retention; housing; or other topics.”
"I would keep child care up toward the top,” said Alderman Jason Westphal. “There’s absolutely no way someone could look at that and say it’s not COVID-related. The child care issue is not going away.”
Schlieve described top needs as being like a three-legged stool, including transportation, child care and affordable housing. All three impact the attraction of workers, which are in high demand throughout Dodge County.
Westphal suggested that individual proposals ready for adoption might be a better idea.
“The way I read it, they’re looking for things to be broken down into individual projects, not broad proposals where they can pick and choose from a list of options,” said Westphal.
With general consensus as to priorities, staff will prepare proposals for the county’s Jan. 21 deadline.