Waupun to join Dodge County relief funds scrum

WAUPUN – The Dodge County Board has invited everyone to submit proposals for how to spend $17.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, and Waupun will be among them.

ARPA, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in March, includes $350 billion doled out to state, local and tribal governments in the United States. Half of the payments have already been delivered, and the other half with come in next summer. The list of possible items governments can spend the money on, according to the U.S. Department of Revenue, is exhaustive. The money is intended to go to efforts in public health, address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, serve those who were hit hard by the pandemic and improve infrastructure.

The money has to be committed, not spent, by the end of 2024.

Members of the Waupun Common Council discussed the possibilities Tuesday night at City Hall.