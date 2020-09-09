Waupun to restrict facility use: Rising cases prompt stricter COVID-19 response

WAUPUN – People’s desire to get back to normal is getting the better of them, prompting the city of Waupun to restrict facility use.
Rising COVID-19 test positives and active cases are causing concerns that were addressed by the City Council Tuesday night via Zoom.
COVID-19 was the primary action item on the agenda. Waupun has two options for policy implementation, being divided in half by the Dodge/Fond du Lac county line. Historically Waupun tends to follow the Fond du Lac County lead, taking advantage of the greater resources available through the more populated neighbor to the north.
That is what was decided Tuesday.
City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve prefaced discussion with graphics from Fond du Lac County. Those graphics show a reduction of case rise, from 13.79 percent two weeks ago (code red, “of concern”) to 8.56 percent last week (code yellow, “proceed with caution”).
Fond du Lac County is in Phase 1 of recovery, with lower maximum numbers for facility occupancy and social gatherings than Phase 2. The maximum restaurant and facility occupancy rate in Phase 1 is 25 percent, compared to 50 percent in Phase 2. In Fond du Lac County 10 or fewer people may safely attend social gatherings with social distancing, compared to 50 or fewer in Dodge County.
Dodge County remains in Phase 2, although a move back to Phase 1 was recently considered because of rising positive test results there as well.
The total number of confirmed cases in Dodge County was reported at 1,272 on Tuesday, a rise of nearly 5.99 percent from the week before. There are 166 currently active cases, 803 total recovered cases, and 975 positive tests (up 39 from the Friday before Labor Day weekend). There have been 297 total cases in the Wisconsin Correctional system faciliities located in Dodge County with three located in Waupun.
Both Fond du Lac and Dodge counties report excellent test opportunities, excellent hospital treatment capacity and excellent personal protection equipment availability. Contact tracing is listed as code yellow in both counties, with ongoing challenges in reaching people that have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID 19 contraction.
“I have to note that that following county guidelines is not always happening in this community,” said Schlieve. “It’s certainly not enforced and I don’t know if it’s practiced,” Schlieve said, citing a recent tractor pull and the Truck N Show at the Community Center as examples.
"Large group gatherings continue to occur despite county guidelines and some of that is happening on municipal property," she said. "There are implications that we have to consider.”
Although some local sports are proceeding, the Public Health Commission recommends suspension of all youth sports until Oct. 1. Schools are following their own reopening plans. The city only controls sports and practices that are held in their facilities – including parks. Negotiations are ongoing for the Community Center, where ice hockey typically takes place.
“I think we’re going to continue to navigate the waters of COVID,” said Schlieve. “I want to make sure that we’re all aligned in how we are thinking about the use of our public facilities as we move forward.”
Schlieve proposed stricter enforcement of county guidelines in city facilities, and making sure that those guidelines are followed.
Schieve reported that the Senior Center is closed and that the library offers curbside service only. Other city facilities continue to function with limited access. There are concerns, however, about what might happen if the limited staff members are quarantined for two weeks or more. There is also the possibility that those who work together could also get ill, and that a city office could be unstaffed as a result.
“That’s a concern cited by department heads – making sure that we have critical staffing needed to run essential services,” said Schleive. “That’s causing us to tighten down our exposures. We’re particularly concerned as we start to move in fairly close to the presidential election, and what needs to happen at City Hall. So you’re going to see us make some facility changes as we make additional improvements to minimize that exposure and protect essential staff to run those services.”
Actions proposed Tuesday night include encouraging working remotely, making further facility improvements using federal recovery dollars, restricting facility use to small groups unless approved by the county public health office, and updating employment policies to identify gaps in leave coverage.
“There has been an uptick in positive cases and we need to look at where we want our city to be,” said Mayor Julie Nickel. “We need to look at the health of our employees and keeping them safe, and the people in the community as well.”
Jason Westphal suggested that an acceptable policy of operations was approved for outdoor sports, including baseball and softball.
“There’s a good possibility that these outdoor groups could come up with a plan,” he said. “When we do that I think we show that if you’re diligent and follow proper procedures everyone can have a safe season.”
He added, “I’m not aware of softball or baseball having any outbreaks with their teams or their spectators.”
“We need to do what the county says,” said alderperson Nancy Vanderkin.
No vote was taken, although consensus appeared to be achieved.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.