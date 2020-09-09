Waupun to restrict facility use: Rising cases prompt stricter COVID-19 response

Although some local sports are proceeding, the Public Health Commission recommends suspension of all youth sports until Oct. 1. Schools are following their own reopening plans. The city only controls sports and practices that are held in their facilities – including parks. Negotiations are ongoing for the Community Center, where ice hockey typically takes place.

“I think we’re going to continue to navigate the waters of COVID,” said Schlieve. “I want to make sure that we’re all aligned in how we are thinking about the use of our public facilities as we move forward.”

Schlieve proposed stricter enforcement of county guidelines in city facilities, and making sure that those guidelines are followed.

Schieve reported that the Senior Center is closed and that the library offers curbside service only. Other city facilities continue to function with limited access. There are concerns, however, about what might happen if the limited staff members are quarantined for two weeks or more. There is also the possibility that those who work together could also get ill, and that a city office could be unstaffed as a result.