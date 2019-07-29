WAUPUN – Emergency planners believe that the better prepared they are for any eventuality, the easier it will be if the time ever comes. This is especially true when it comes to unexpected disasters like tornadoes, chemical spills, multi-vehicle accidents and much more.
And, come Thursday, Waupun area residents may see the most recent collaborative effort between the Waupun Police and Fire departments, as well as Waupun Memorial Hospital and Lifestar EMS as they conduct a hazardous materials and mass casualty exercise that evening.
This team came together on June 24 to complete a tabletop exercise in preparation for the “live” event Thursday.
Such enactments are generally held annually, with new scenarios designed to increase effectiveness in whatever situation might arise.
“We are bringing together local key leaders who would help to coordinate an incident, ensuring that all appropriate resources are directed to those responding to a particular disaster,” said Lt. Joe Pfalzgraf, Waupun Police Department. “This exercise will give us time face-to-face to discuss and brainstorm how we will work collaboratively and efficiently to manage any crisis.”
Emergency responders will role play a mass casualty situation, involving a simulated chlorine spill at a local hotel with a swimming pool. The actual drill will take place at Waupun Utilities so that hazmat/decontamination procedures can be reviewed in the field.
During or immediately after exposure to dangerous concentrations of chlorine, victims may experience blurred vision, burning pain, redness, and blisters on the skin if exposed to gas. Skin injuries similar to frostbite can occur if it is exposed to liquid chlorine.
The drill will provide an opportunity to test Waupun Memorial Hospital’s surge capacity process, as well as setting up the decontamination test near the hospital’s emergency department.
“It’s very important that we take time to routinely practice these scenarios so all involved parties know what their specific roles will be given any unexpected situation,” says B.J. DeMaa, City of Waupun Fire Chief/Emergency Management Director. “In disaster situations, there is already a lot of confusion as the event is unfolding, but if we know ahead of time how we will lend aid, our community and the people affected will be best served.”
Firefighters and first responders will work on contamination before patients are transported to the hospital. Once the patients get to the hospital there will be further decontamination before they are brought into the facility for treatment. The Dodge County Hazmat Team will be on hand to plan the logistics of how they would deal with the chemicals.
Area residents are not being advised to stay clear of the scene, as curious onlookers are generally part of any real emergency. They are, however, warned not to interfere with the simulation and not to impede those participating in the exercise.
“The most important thing is that they know what is going on, and not overreact to our simulation,” said DeMaa. “There will be no danger, although we will be responding and reacting as it were a true- life emergency.”
The exercise will take place starting at 6 p.m., and will most likely be concluded by 8:30.
Approximately 20 individuals will enact the roles of victims, with many more emergency personnel playing their real-life roles as responders to the emergency.
The simulated disaster will give Lifestar EMS and Waupun Memorial Hospital to test their abilities to serve a higher volume of individuals with potentially serious injuries or illnesses.
“We appreciate any opportunity we can get to work together with the individuals and agencies that would need to come forward in an emergency situation,” said Shannon Abler, Waupun Supervisor, Lifestar EMS. “The more you can expose your team to these educational opportunities, the more intuitive it will be when the real situation occurs.”
For Waupun Memorial Hospital, it will give the chance to practice how they will accept more patients, while assisting patients already under its care.
“This drill will help us continue our preparedness efforts within the hospital, especially through our emergency department,” said Patty Walgenbach, RN, BSN, Waupun Memorial Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator. “And, by having this drill in evening, we will be exposing even more of our providers and associates to enhance their knowledge of what we would do when we see a dramatic influx of patients and collaboration efforts with other healthcare organizations.”
Pfalzgraf said, “It is always our goal to continually maintain a high level of training and preparation that our community relies on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)