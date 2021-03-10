Waupun to study creation of transportation utility to pay for roads

WAUPUN – A shortage of funds for road and utility repair and reconstruction plagues most government entities and Waupun is no exception.
Seeking a solution, Waupun City Council unanimously approved a feasibility study of creating a transportation utility at a cost not to exceed $20,050.
According to City Administrator Kathy Schlieve, in February Board of Public Works staff provided an overview of capital project needs for the city over the next five to seven years. In addition to street improvements, the city’s capital needs are extensive and include capital requirements to support upgrades and expansion of the senior center, city hall boiler, ladder truck, and storm water requirements (estimated costs range between $17 to 20 million).
“While staff are actively working to source grants and other funding options, we are projecting that meeting all identified requirements will outpace the city’s debt capacity,” Schlieve said. “The 2021 adopted city budget calls for examination of alternative revenue sources to address this issue. In February, staff provided a brief overview of a Transportation Utility, which is an alternative revenue source being considered by municipalities across the state.”
The utility establishes fees for road maintenance costs and works similar to a storm water utility where user fees are charged and fund ongoing road maintenance expenditures. The first step requires the city to complete a feasibility study and determine how such a utiiity would be structured.
Two proposals were received, one from Ehlers and Smith, and one from Ruekert & Mielke. Staff conducted one-on-one interviews with both consultants, reviewed references, and recommended selection of the Ehlers and raSmith proposal based on expertise, experience and its ongoing and trusted relationship with the city and its staff.
“They’re able to do it in our time frame (delivery on June 12 and presentation to the city for consideration on June 26),” said Director of Public Works Jeff Daane. “They’ll guide us from start to finish.”
The Board of Public Works reviewed the information Tuesday prior to the council meeting and recommended accepting the proposal presented by Ehlers and raSmith.
Daane indicated that there is no other cost for the process until the city approves the ordinance. That differs from the Ruekert & Mielke proposal which was to be delivered in two phases for an estimated total of $26,000.
Schlieve indicated that authorizing this study does not mean that authorization is granted to implement a transportatgion utility, but rather that the underlying work to examine feasibility of this type of utility will be done so that needed data is available for decision making purposes. The process will involve public meetings and input prior to the council taking final action on creation of a transportation utility.