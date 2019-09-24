A survey to identify the city of Waupun’s transportation needs is racing to its finish, and could pinpoint efforts to meet the needs of all of city residents for decades to come.
The Waupun Shared Ride Taxi Service is run by Brown Cab. Weekday hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no cab service on Sundays or holidays.
“As part of our ‘Aging in Place” grant that we are currently working on we committed to making a determination if our Shared Ride Taxi Service should be expanded for 2020,” said Waupun Community & Economic Development Sarah Van Buren. “We have a subcommittee that’s strictly working on transportation-related projects and the taxi service is represented on that committee. In order to determine whether that expansion is needed we felt we have to get a feel from the community just what their transportation needs are.”
The survey of 10 questions is the result, even though it attempts to look at the larger mobility needs of the community as well. The survey not only asks for senior input, but citizens of all ages.
“So far the responses are largely for senior citizens, but it’s open to everybody,” said Van Buren. “We want to know what citizens’ transportation barriers are; what do they specifically need it for and those types of things.”
Concerns already brought up before the subcommittee include the lack of transportation to Waupun festivals and events, to and from weekend jobs, students transportation home from games or special events, or even transportation to area churches on Sundays.
For some of those needs the answer may go beyond taxi rides to church or medical appointments, involving networking or carpooling or some other option.
The survey asks questions related to all of the community’s transportation needs
“We ask everything from where the people live to how old they are, the destination, if they drive or not, when do they prefer not to drive, if they don’t drive where do they need assistance going to, how often, do they rely on others for transportation, have they needed assistance during the past three months? We ask a little bit of everything,” Van Buren said.
One question relates to the needs of handicapped individuals, and whether their needs are currently being met.
The questions and responses are brief.
“It’s only 10 questions so it’s not like it takes a long time,” Van Buren said.
You have free articles remaining.
Van Buren hopes the information will not only support a grant request to fund expanded taxi service, but will help map the gaps in overall service in the community.
“We’ll also ask use that information to help us map out who can help fill those gaps,” said Van Buren. “Is it the ADRC? Is it volunteers from churches in town? Is it something at the hospital – do they provide services that people may not fully be aware of?”
Van Buren believes that there are a lot of resources that people may not know about, and that education may help many find available resources to meet their needs.
County or regional efforts may tackle how employees can get to jobs out of town, or points beyond local taxi service.
“We’re hoping to find out what the gaps are and how to fill them in, if at all possible,” she said. “If there are other options we may be able to connect with them as well.”
While there is no financing connected to the survey and its results, hopes are that it might be useful in pursuing the next step – including grants and other funding sources.
At the very least the city can do small things like placing benches for pickups at popular destinations.
“We have funding identified in the city budget, for the aging grant, is up to 12 benches in the community to help facilitate safe pickup and drop-off,” Van Buren said. “One of our questions is to determine where those locations might be.”
She said any possible expansion of service would be up to the state to decide.
Applications to the Wisconsin DOT must be submitted in December.
Hard copies of the Waupun Transportation Survey can be picked up and dropped off at city hall, at area churches, at the Waupun Public Library and the Waupun Senior Center. The survey can also be competed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6MMBTFT.
Responses must be submitted by Sept 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)