Waupun transportation utility coming down the road: Revenue to address city street/road repairs

Alderman Jason Westpahl questioned whether utility charges might prevent businesses from opening, or force existing ones to close.

Schlieve indicated that such a charge would shift the burden of street repairs away from homeowners, making it more equitable for all.

“We are a very affordable place to do business,” said Schlieve. “The utility charge is based on usage. Our taxing capacity is never going to be sufficient to meet the myriad demands in our community. Are people going to love it? No. But at some point we need to take steps to maintain the assets we have in this city, and that includes our roads.”

“We’re always going to have a road problem,” said Mayor Julie Nickel to a question of whether the utility should have an ending date

Alderman Mike Matoushek added, “There is a fairness to this that we didn’t see in the wheel tax. That went after homeowners. This divides the burden more fairly between residential and business properties.”

Another presentation is expected before the council decides on whether or not to pursue the plan. Further community outreach is also planned.