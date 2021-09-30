Waupun transportation utility coming down the road: Revenue to address city street/road repairs

WAUPUN — A transportation utility may be coming down the road to address growing street repair concerns in the city of Waupun.
In early 2021, the council authorized the study of a transportation utility in the city. Ehlers and raSmith was hired to complete the work.
According to City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve, “Significant progress has been made on the project and our consultants will be present to provide an overview and discuss how the utility would work to fund the city’s road improvement program.”
Two consultants presented a detailed look into what that utility might do, and how it would address city street issues at a Waupun Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday night at City Hall. Presenters include Jeff Mazanec of raSmith and John Cameron of Ehlers.
Cameron equated the city’s transportation network to a utility, such as a water, sewer or storm water utility. Funds gathered through monthly charges pay for operational costs and repairs, as well as capital projects (street replacement).
Fees are based on trip generation, which translates into an estimated usage of the city street system.
“A trip is considered as any time a car enters of leaves a driveway,” said Cameron. “The formula is as accurate as possible, based on the traffic generated by and for each user.”
That calculation assumes that everyone in the city benefits from the street system. Even a person who does not own a car benefits from deliveries, cab rides, friends, services and other trip generators. Rates are cost-based and equitable, and are set to reach and meet the full revenue requirements of the city. For the sake of planning and discussion, those requirements are estimated at $1 million a year.
If the utility is not pursued, the city will have to continue to borrow money for large projects and to use the tax levy to fund mill and overlay (resurfacing) projects. With a host of capital needs pending, however, hard choices will have to be made and street projects may be put on hold. Urgent work is needed at the Public Safety Building, the Senior Center and City Hall.
Recent surveys of city streets showed dire needs, although Madison Street was largely completed last year.
About 30 municipalities in the state of Oregon have transportation utilities so far. The presenters indicated that several Wisconsin communities have transportation utilities and many more are investigating the possibility.
Rates have been preliminarily calculated at $108 per year for a residential property, $4,500 for a multi-use retail building, $304 for a commercial office building, $12,000 for a fast food restaurant with drive-through, $6,600 for a bank, $700 for a church, and $11,500 for a state-owned (tax exempt) building such as a prison.
Alderman Jason Westpahl questioned whether utility charges might prevent businesses from opening, or force existing ones to close.
Schlieve indicated that such a charge would shift the burden of street repairs away from homeowners, making it more equitable for all.
“We are a very affordable place to do business,” said Schlieve. “The utility charge is based on usage. Our taxing capacity is never going to be sufficient to meet the myriad demands in our community. Are people going to love it? No. But at some point we need to take steps to maintain the assets we have in this city, and that includes our roads.”
“We’re always going to have a road problem,” said Mayor Julie Nickel to a question of whether the utility should have an ending date
Alderman Mike Matoushek added, “There is a fairness to this that we didn’t see in the wheel tax. That went after homeowners. This divides the burden more fairly between residential and business properties.”
Another presentation is expected before the council decides on whether or not to pursue the plan. Further community outreach is also planned.
City leaders decided to keep existing COVID protocols in place, reacting to a rise in cases through the city. Those protocols include mask wearing, social distancing and frequent handwashing and sanitization of shared surfaces.
GALLERY: Photos from Friday's Capitol Conference game between Luther Prep and Columbus
Aren Ekern 2.jpg
Aren Ekern 3.jpg
Aren Ekern.jpg
Brady Link 2.jpg
Brady Link 3.jpg
Brady Link
Brett Wieting.jpg
Colton Brunell 2.jpg
Colton Brunell 3.jpg
Colton Brunell 4.jpg
Colton Brunell 5.jpg
Colton Brunell
Columbus student.jpg
Corbin Hynes.jpg
Mason Carthew.jpg
Nathan Cotter.jpg
National Anthem 2.jpg
National Anthem.jpg
Oliver Setz 2.jpg
Oliver Setz.jpg
Selgrad and Cowell.jpg
Ty Cowell
“There is a fairness to this that we didn’t see in the wheel tax. That went after homeowners. This divides the burden more fairly between residential and business properties.”
Waupun Ald. Mike Matoushek