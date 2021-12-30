Waupun Truck N Show founder dies, leaves behind legacy of service

WAUPUN - Ron Vande Zande, a well-known community member and founder of the Waupun Truck-n-Show, died Monday.

The 78-year-old is noted in his obituary as “a man who dedicated his life to serving others and loving his family and friends. The Truck N Show is described as his passion.

The Truck-N-Show rolled into Waupun every summer for the past 32 years. The salute to the trucking industry draws crowds of people from across the United States and Canada, as well as local drivers and spectators, to Waupun.

Highlights of the weekend event include parades music and food.

“The Truck N Show is certainly one of our biggest summer events,” Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel said. “It is a celebration of the men, women and families who keep our country moving, supplying all of the needs and products that make our country great.”

Waupun City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve also has high praise for Vande Zande.