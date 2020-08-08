Waupun Truck-N-Show rolling into town amidst COVID 19 concerns

WAUPUN – The Truck-N-Show is rolling into Waupun, despite the challenges of COVID-19.
The 31st annual event will be held Aug. 14 and 15 in and around the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St. The salute to the trucking industry draws hundreds of people from across the United States as well as local spectators to the streets of Waupun.
The event is being held despite cancellations of other events this summer like Celebrate Waupun and the Alto Fair. On Monday, Dodge County Public Health Nurse Abby Sauer advised the Dodge County Executive Committee that people are getting sick from attending large gatherings in Dodge County.
Organizers said they are prepared and the event will be safe. Portions of the event such as the Saturday morning Lions Club Pancake Breakfast and children’s activities have been canceled as have attractions such as a bounce house and other close-proximity activities.
“Masks must be worn inside the Community Center and social distancing is being advised,” said committee president Dewey Vande Zande. “We have many sanitary stations for cleaning hands and there’s plenty of room to have the trucks spread widely apart. We hope everyone who is interested will come and see hundreds of beautifully detailed trucks from all over the United States and Canada.”
Mayor Julie Nickel encouraged people to come and enjoy the event.
“I know everyone is concerned about the health and well-being of our truckers, citizens and volunteers, but community and board members have worked extremely hard to ensure your safety is priority No. 1,” said Nickel. “I invite everyone to enjoy their time in Waupun and to visit the many attractions that make our city so special, whether it be our statues, our businesses, our natural attractions and more.”
Since so many other truck shows have been cancelled this year, Vande Zande is confident that trucking enthusiasts will be eager to attend this year’s event in Waupun. He is especially enthusiastic about the Lights of the Night Convoy Friday night and the Rides of Pride Parade Saturday afternoon.
This year’s parade marshal is Ron Naber. He has been driving truck since 1972, and for Jack Gray Transport of Gary, Indiana, since 1977. He is a constant fan of the Truck-N-Show and has missed only one (in 2014 to mourn the passing of his wife Kay). It must be noted that her birthday was routinely celebrated in Waupun as it consistently fell on the weekend of the show.
The event begins with registration on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the first 200 registrants receiving a 31st anniversary dash plaque. Milk truck registration will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Most registration prices have been lowered from $100 in 2019 to $50 in 2020 (although the cost for the highest levels of competition remains the same).
Other Friday features include exhibitor displays from noon to 9 p.m., a fish fry by LeRoy Meats and the Fox Lake Snowmobile Club from 4 to 8 p.m., the milk truck competition from 6 to 7 p.m., (with awards to follow), the Special Olympics program and parade auction starting at 7 p.m., the Lights of the Night Convoy starting at 9 p.m., and free music from Riding Shotgun from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday fun continues with truck registration from 7 to 11 a.m. (with parade-only registration from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.), exhibitor displays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., truck judging from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., VFW/American Legion Color Guard and National Anthem at noon, the Make-A-Wish program and parade auction starting at noon, the Rides of Pride parade starting at 3 p.m. (with awards to follow), and musical entertainment with Riding Shotgun and Royal South performing on separate stages from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
“There really is something for everyone, and lots of things for the whole family to enjoy,” Vande Zande said.
A variety of food and beverages will be offered both days.
Proceeds from this year’s event — tens of thousands of dollars over the years — will benefit Special Olympics and the Make A Wish Foundation.
For more information and to register online, visit waupuntrucknshow.com, or Facebook.
