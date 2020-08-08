Waupun Truck-N-Show rolling into town amidst COVID 19 concerns

“I know everyone is concerned about the health and well-being of our truckers, citizens and volunteers, but community and board members have worked extremely hard to ensure your safety is priority No. 1,” said Nickel. “I invite everyone to enjoy their time in Waupun and to visit the many attractions that make our city so special, whether it be our statues, our businesses, our natural attractions and more.”

Since so many other truck shows have been cancelled this year, Vande Zande is confident that trucking enthusiasts will be eager to attend this year’s event in Waupun. He is especially enthusiastic about the Lights of the Night Convoy Friday night and the Rides of Pride Parade Saturday afternoon.

This year’s parade marshal is Ron Naber. He has been driving truck since 1972, and for Jack Gray Transport of Gary, Indiana, since 1977. He is a constant fan of the Truck-N-Show and has missed only one (in 2014 to mourn the passing of his wife Kay). It must be noted that her birthday was routinely celebrated in Waupun as it consistently fell on the weekend of the show.