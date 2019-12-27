Waupun wages up to date: Study helps bring workers comp in line

Waupun, like other cities, is consolidating some jobs into others in an attempt to remain within proscribed spending limits.

“Our biggest challenge is getting and keeping the people we need to run our very lean operation,” said Schlieve. “There obviously aren’t enough bodies to fill all of our positions. You can see hiring signs on every corner, so we’re competing with a very competitive job market.”

That scale is now up-to-date and is believed to be appropriate, based on the opportunities and amenities that the city has to offer.

“The goal is not to be the highest paid, but to be competitive in the marketplace,” she clarified. “In general we saw that most of our staff is not paid at market rate. We have some who are very tenured who have been here a while and are maybe just slightly above, but it was a good exercise to calibrate where the market is at and devise a strategy to move us to more competitive pay.”

The step plan which was approved Oct. 8 includes 18 grades of employment, based on the skills required for a position and the demand for those skills in the marketplace. There are 15 wage steps to be achieved before a maximum hourly rate can be achieved. Merit-based increases are still possible above and beyond the scale.