Waupun wages up to date: Study helps bring workers comp in line

WAUPUN – A $10,000 study to bring city of Waupun wages in line has been presented, approved and implemented.
The results of the study by Carlson Dettman Consulting were completed over time with a wage scale approved Oct. 8 and a wage policy adopted Dec. 10.
Both actions are designed to create equity and to insure that the city is attracting the best pool of applicants for jobs. It also addresses retaining staff members who, by virtue of skills and longevity, have become experts in their fields.
“We started this project in the spring of this year,” said City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve. “They have a process they use regularly for public sector employers, and part of our process was to define who our comparison set is. We had a list of about 25 or 30 communities of similar size and geographic proximity to area where workers will commute for employment. There was a broad consideration and set of data that was pulled.”
Comparisons were made to both public and private employers in both Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, considering wages in particular, but also considering benefits such as pension and health care as well.
“It’s not exclusively about pay,” said Schlieve. “Pay is part of the mix.”
The city last looked at wages about a decade ago. The matter came to a head recently when it was hard to recruit help in the Department of Public Works based on the wage package being offered.
Waupun, like other cities, is consolidating some jobs into others in an attempt to remain within proscribed spending limits.
“Our biggest challenge is getting and keeping the people we need to run our very lean operation,” said Schlieve. “There obviously aren’t enough bodies to fill all of our positions. You can see hiring signs on every corner, so we’re competing with a very competitive job market.”
That scale is now up-to-date and is believed to be appropriate, based on the opportunities and amenities that the city has to offer.
“The goal is not to be the highest paid, but to be competitive in the marketplace,” she clarified. “In general we saw that most of our staff is not paid at market rate. We have some who are very tenured who have been here a while and are maybe just slightly above, but it was a good exercise to calibrate where the market is at and devise a strategy to move us to more competitive pay.”
The step plan which was approved Oct. 8 includes 18 grades of employment, based on the skills required for a position and the demand for those skills in the marketplace. There are 15 wage steps to be achieved before a maximum hourly rate can be achieved. Merit-based increases are still possible above and beyond the scale.
The scale ranges from a low of $13.86 an hour to a high of $57.80 per hour.
While benefits were not studied, the city also faces the challenge of providing benefits at a reasonable cost. Most governmental units require an employee contribution for pension and health insurance, but as costs rise so do pressures to share those costs with employees.
Raising wages, which are the largest part of the municipal budget, can be a challenge give spending limits and variable shared funds from other sources.
“You really need to look at the big picture and think strategically about this issue,” said Schlieve. “The big picture is declining revenue and increasing spending. That’s a bad combination. But that doesn’t minimize the importance of having the right people in the right jobs. It’s critical that we do that. We’re going to have harder choices over the long term.”
With that in mind his year the council approved moving from the state insurance plan to a plan with a higher deductible and a city-funded contribution to a Health Savings Account to cover the difference. A three-year deal has been negotiated to keep costs below what was anticipated with the status-quo.
Employee contributions toward benefits stand at roughly 12 percent toward insurance and 6 percent toward Wisconsin Retirement Fund pensions.
“We’re looking at everything,” Schlieve said. “We’ve been operating in this idea that we have to figure out how to identify non-value activities and take the costs out of the system. We went to municipal court to reduce costs. We’re working on a consolidation project for the fire district with country and the city – potentially merging together to take costs out of the system.”
She said, “We’re running really, really lean. There is no surplus of staff.”
The impact on the 2020 budget is a 2.67 percent increase in wages and benefits. A hit, to be sure, but one that Schlieve believes can be managed.
“It’s a process that is ongoing,” she said. “Not that it will be easy, but we have to approach it with the mindset that there are always opportunities to do things better.”