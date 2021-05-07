Waupun wastewater upgrade gets start: USDA, Waupun hold groundbreaking event

“In the case of Waupun, we provided a loan and a grant,” said Nathan Billinghurst of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development said, “The grant that we provided ($8.1 million) is the largest grant that was awarded in the history of our program going back to the 1960s. This is an important milestone for Waupun and the USDA office in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to our 40-year partnership through this critical infrastructure project.”

Company and government representatives praised Waupun for its willingness to innovate, and for its leadership in implementing the upgrade.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Changing phosphorus discharge limits are mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources DNR and the Environmental Protection Agency. New, more stringent limits are being implemented and Waupun plans to meet those standards.

“If you look at the big scheme of things, we aren’t doing this because we want to, but because we have to,” said Waupun Utilities Finance Director Jeff Stanek. “This is the most long-term, cost effective project we could choose. It just so happens that it’s new technology, it’s green and is hopefully where the whole industry is going to go. This was our best, lowest cost, long-term alternative.”