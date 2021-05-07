Waupun wastewater upgrade gets start: USDA, Waupun hold groundbreaking event

WAUPUN — Applied Technologies President Jim Smith described it as “one of the most sophisticated water and wastewater treatment systems in the country, and in the world — especially for a community of its size.”
The City of Waupun received over $36 million from USDA to upgrade its wastewater treatment plant to meet strict nutrient reduction requirements for their wastewater discharge permit. They will accomplish this using an algae-based Advanced Biological Nutrient Recovery (ABNR) system from CLEARAS Water Recovery.
A ground breaking ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Water/Wastewater Treatment Plant at 501 N. Fond du Lac St. About 30 dignitaries attended, along with plant workers and company representatives. Some of the visitors were U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director Michelle Wallace, Amy Resop from Senator Ron Johnson’s office, state representative Michael Schraa, Miron Construction employees, Applied Technologies Inc. representatives, Waupun Utilities employees and other partners.
“This project has been several years in the making and we appreciate the time and effort of everyone involved,” said Waupun city representative Pete Kaczmarski. “The city of Waupun and Waupun Utilities have historically taken a community and environmentally-based approach to supplying services to its citizens, while protecting local resources. We are excited to begin construction for this truly unique, environmentally-friendly way of treating wastewater. None of this would be possible without the hard work and support of the USDA, along with past and current management, employees and commission members of Waupun Utilities.”
“In the case of Waupun, we provided a loan and a grant,” said Nathan Billinghurst of U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development said, “The grant that we provided ($8.1 million) is the largest grant that was awarded in the history of our program going back to the 1960s. This is an important milestone for Waupun and the USDA office in Wisconsin. We’re looking forward to our 40-year partnership through this critical infrastructure project.”
Company and government representatives praised Waupun for its willingness to innovate, and for its leadership in implementing the upgrade.
Changing phosphorus discharge limits are mandated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources DNR and the Environmental Protection Agency. New, more stringent limits are being implemented and Waupun plans to meet those standards.
“If you look at the big scheme of things, we aren’t doing this because we want to, but because we have to,” said Waupun Utilities Finance Director Jeff Stanek. “This is the most long-term, cost effective project we could choose. It just so happens that it’s new technology, it’s green and is hopefully where the whole industry is going to go. This was our best, lowest cost, long-term alternative.”
“It’s also a great opportunity for Waupun to be the leaders with our city’s systems and that’s exactly what we are by being at the front of this,” said Waupun Utilities General Manager Steve Brooks. “Other options were looked at, but nothing else would prepare us for future years as this technology does.”
Alternatives such as chemical addition, multi-discharger variance, adaptive management and water quality trading are being used by other area communities, but due to Waupun’s extremely high discharge standards (standing at the headwaters of the Rock River) they were deemed unfeasible.
Miron Construction, Neenah, will complete the system by late 2022 or early 2023. The construction bid award includes cost reductions of nearly $2.9 million to maintain the utility’s current budget and user rate structure.
As part of the financing, 40-year loans totaling $27.8 million, at interest rates ranging from 1.125 to 1.375 percent, will be used. That requires an annual payment of nearly $875,000. To finance the loan portion of the project, the Waupun Utilities Commission approved a four-step sewer rate increase in January 2020, effective April 1 of each year. The multi-step increase is designed to provide sufficient funds for payment of debt service and operating costs associated with the new facility.
Waupun’s system will include a greenhouse on the north side of the wastewater treatment plant at 501 Fond du Lac St. It will house 85 miles of clear tubes where sunlight interacts with phosphorus to grow algae. The system will produce two tons of algae per day. That algae is another revenue stream that according to CLEARAS Water Recovery co-founder Jordan Lind, is in quickly growing demand.