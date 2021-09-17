Waupun Wellness center will begin operation next week

Mental health needs have risen significantly in recent years, prompting urgent action by school staff and service providers. Last year a total of 90 students in the 1,800-strong student body received help from outside mental health providers, including Church Health Services. O’Connor said her organization started offering mental health services to area schools six years ago, originally in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed a year later.

“One of the problems we have in our rural communities is access to care,” said O’Connor. “Even a simple 13-mile drive to Beaver Dam can be the difference between somebody getting the care that they desperately need and not getting it. I’m very excited to be a part of this project and also for the opportunity to get to know the people of Waupun and the unique problems that it has as a community. Really this is not a Church Health Services clinic. It’s a community clinic, and we’re finding as we go along that we’re probably going to be busier than we thought we would be.”