Waupun Wellness center will begin operation next week

WAUPUN — After a busy summer, the Rock River Wellness Center is ready to begin operations at Rock River Intermediate School.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman toured the facility on Thursday afternoon, even though a lot of unpacking and assembling is still required before counseling services are offered next week.
Church Health Services and the Waupun Area School District symbolically broke ground June 7. WDS Works, the benevolent arm of WDS Construction, served as the construction project manager with on-site superintendent services. The space, formerly weight room and storage areas, now provides three individual counseling areas, three procedure rooms and a larger group meeting area for use by community health care professionals, students and families.
Wendi Dawson, director of student services for the Waupun Area School District, shared her hopes for the future.
“This all started with a dream — an idea,” said Dawson. “Now we’re ecstatic about being able to provide mental health services and many other services not only to the students of the Waupun School District but also to the Waupun community.”
Church Health Services is a non-profit agency offering medical, dental and mental health services to low income families and individuals throughout much of Dodge County. The primary goal of the new clinic is to provide a secure, confidential area for students to receive mental health services. Mental health needs are growing throughout the education system, with CHS providing counseling in many area schools. CHS Executive Director Thea O’Connor said her organization provides things like one-on-one therapy and alcohol and other drug abuse programs.
Mental health needs have risen significantly in recent years, prompting urgent action by school staff and service providers. Last year a total of 90 students in the 1,800-strong student body received help from outside mental health providers, including Church Health Services. O’Connor said her organization started offering mental health services to area schools six years ago, originally in Beaver Dam Unified School District. Waupun followed a year later.
Although CHS focusses on serving low income families, it does not deny services to anyone else who needs them. CHS costs are covered by contributions from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.
The clinic will provide more, however.
“One of the problems we have in our rural communities is access to care,” said O’Connor. “Even a simple 13-mile drive to Beaver Dam can be the difference between somebody getting the care that they desperately need and not getting it. I’m very excited to be a part of this project and also for the opportunity to get to know the people of Waupun and the unique problems that it has as a community. Really this is not a Church Health Services clinic. It’s a community clinic, and we’re finding as we go along that we’re probably going to be busier than we thought we would be.”
The space will be accessible from the school by day, and from an outside entrance in the evening. After school hours there will be no access to the school from the clinic. Additional health services offered there could include dental, vision and chiropractic.
The original monetary goal for redoing the space was $90,000, later expanded to $135,000 as the scope of the project grew. To date, more than $150,000 has been raised, which will allow quicker expansion of services.
“For those of us that live in these rural communities I think this is a model of partnering and collaboration to benefit the whole community,” said O’Connor. “We’re eager to see its success and know it can be replicated elsewhere.”
“It’s nice to see the community come together to help the next generation,” said Grothman. He added that he frequently talks up the Waupun School District for its fabrication lab program and its tradition of academic excellence.
There are still opportunities to be involved with this project through financial support, volunteering and in-kind donation of furnishings, technology and/or equipment. Donations can be made online at churchclinic.org or by calling 920-887-1766.