Waupun Winter Market to begin on new day, time: Fourth season continues under leader’s care

WAUPUN — The Waupun Winter Market will begin its fourth season in the former Waupun Christian Home on a new day and time. The 2021-’22 season will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.
The market will begin Oct. 16, continuing monthly through March at 220 Grandview Ave. It will feature hand-made items, gifts, canned goods, fresh eggs and more.
“I think we have a good balance of your home grown, hand crafted vendors as well as some direct sale such as Norwex, Tupperware and others,” said Casey Koehler, who inaugurated the winter market and is the long-time organizer of the summer Waupun Farmer’s Market. “We hope to have 20 to 25 vendors, which will make each event a nice evening out for the entire family.”
The first market will offer a chili supper. Santa will visit in December.
“We’ll do fun things to make each one special,” said Koehler.
The change to a weekday evening was made necessary by the needs of Koehler’s “Go Dutch Solutions,” which took over management of the east wing of the former Christian Home in 2020.
“We’re becoming more and more of an events center,” said Koehler. “There are a lot of people that host their parties on weekends at our location, so we want to keep those days open for showers, birthday parties and other events. It makes more sense to change the market date than to reschedule every time an event comes up.”
Koehler continues to operate a commercial, state-inspected kitchen for those who wish to take their home-based businesses to the next level. She is also renting office space. Numerous offices are available, many with their own restrooms, providing an opportunity for businesses to expand outside the home.
“We’ll have Internet, heat and electricity,” said Koehler. “It will be a great opportunity for people who need an office, but doesn’t necessarily have the money to buy or rent a whole building. We’re here to help people in the community to meet those kinds of needs.”
Other plans for the building include climate-controlled storage space for furniture and items that shouldn’t be exposed to extremes of cold and/or damp.
Koehler invites all to attend the Winter Market at its new day and time.
“This space provides an opportunity to bring people together and that’s what I want to do here,” said Koehler. “There is always lots to see and enjoy here, and all are invited to come and take a look. There will be lots of things to choose from and maybe to take home for yourself or someone special.”
For more information visit Facebook, email godutchsolutions@gmail.com or call 920-345-1225.