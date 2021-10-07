Waupun Winter Market to begin on new day, time: Fourth season continues under leader’s care

WAUPUN — The Waupun Winter Market will begin its fourth season in the former Waupun Christian Home on a new day and time. The 2021-’22 season will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month.

The market will begin Oct. 16, continuing monthly through March at 220 Grandview Ave. It will feature hand-made items, gifts, canned goods, fresh eggs and more.

“I think we have a good balance of your home grown, hand crafted vendors as well as some direct sale such as Norwex, Tupperware and others,” said Casey Koehler, who inaugurated the winter market and is the long-time organizer of the summer Waupun Farmer’s Market. “We hope to have 20 to 25 vendors, which will make each event a nice evening out for the entire family.”

The first market will offer a chili supper. Santa will visit in December.

“We’ll do fun things to make each one special,” said Koehler.

The change to a weekday evening was made necessary by the needs of Koehler’s “Go Dutch Solutions,” which took over management of the east wing of the former Christian Home in 2020.

