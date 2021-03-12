Wausau Homes partners with local custom builder to open design studio in Wisconsin Dells

Wausau Homes has partnered with a local builder to open a branch in Wisconsin Dells to offer customized homes for area residents.
Fiorella Neira is the owner of the Wisconsin Dells branch of Wausau Homes, which opened about two months ago at 613 Broadway. She also owns another home building and designer company called Neira Custom Homes.
Wausau Homes has built custom homes in partnership with independent local builders throughout the Midwest for over 60 years. Neira said Wausau Homes approached her with the opportunity to partner with her company and become one of their builders.
“It was a natural transition,” she said.
Neira said Wausau Homes offers home customization for those looking to build a house to their liking as well as commercial buildings, such as apartments or clinics. She said 190 floor plans are available for one to choose from or can be customized by moving floors, making kitchens larger, and adding sunrooms and porches.
“You can do something that is right off a plan that we have or something completely custom,” she said.
Neira said she’s seen the housing demand in the area but she’s also noticed clients are looking for the fully customization experience when building a home.
“We really take into account what they are saying to us not just saying ‘this is what you get and that’s it,’” she said. “That’s really what people are looking for right now.”
Currently, the business has four area houses in the design stages and hope to start construction on those structures in the spring. Wausau Homes is also offering $3,500 toward a kitchen appliance package for those who want to build a new custom house with the company in 2021, Neira said.
Neira is the first person in her family to take up custom building and designing homes and hopes it will continue to run in her family. She started her career as a builder and designer when she partnered with her husband to purchased a home to renovate. She later obtained her license to become a general contractor and builder.
In addition to her own building and design company, Neira also owns a planning company called Neira Event Group. She has 12 years of business, project management and design experience.
In the partnership with Wausau Homes, Neira said she’s looking forward to serving the community with her skills of design, project management and building homes from the ground up.
“That’s what I’m looking forward too is just being able to have a client come in and say ‘this is what I’m looking for’ and me delivering that,” she said.
For more information, contact Neira at 608-432-4624 or send email to neiraf@wausauhomes.com. More information on Neira Custom Homes is on its website neiracustomhomes.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.