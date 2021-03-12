Wausau Homes partners with local custom builder to open design studio in Wisconsin Dells

“We really take into account what they are saying to us not just saying ‘this is what you get and that’s it,’” she said. “That’s really what people are looking for right now.”

Currently, the business has four area houses in the design stages and hope to start construction on those structures in the spring. Wausau Homes is also offering $3,500 toward a kitchen appliance package for those who want to build a new custom house with the company in 2021, Neira said.

Neira is the first person in her family to take up custom building and designing homes and hopes it will continue to run in her family. She started her career as a builder and designer when she partnered with her husband to purchased a home to renovate. She later obtained her license to become a general contractor and builder.

In addition to her own building and design company, Neira also owns a planning company called Neira Event Group. She has 12 years of business, project management and design experience.

In the partnership with Wausau Homes, Neira said she’s looking forward to serving the community with her skills of design, project management and building homes from the ground up.