Wave of respect: Columbus banner program honors vets

Veterans Day is a time to honor military service members and Columbus will visually celebrate veterans this year with custom banners displayed on its light and utility poles.

The effort is being led by area Marine Corps League Commander Jeff Krakow.

Krakow said because of the pandemic Columbus High School recognized the senior class of 2020 with photo banners throughout town. The banners were well-received by community members and someone approached him to see if something similar could be done for veterans.

“I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “I started looking into it and it seems we have good support for this project.”

Cardinal Embroidery & Screen Printing, 101 E. James St., produced the senior class banners and has been lined up to make the veteran banners, as well.

Krakow said the project is not a fundraiser, but simply a way to acknowledge those who serve this country. The 24 x 48 inch banners are available to people in any branch of service and cost $24. They are expected to hang from the poles from late October through November.

“We are asking families to pay for the banners and they will receive them back afterwards,” he said.