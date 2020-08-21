Wave of respect: Columbus banner program honors vets

Veterans Day is a time to honor military service members and Columbus will visually celebrate veterans this year with custom banners displayed on its light and utility poles.
The effort is being led by area Marine Corps League Commander Jeff Krakow.
Krakow said because of the pandemic Columbus High School recognized the senior class of 2020 with photo banners throughout town. The banners were well-received by community members and someone approached him to see if something similar could be done for veterans.
“I thought it was a great idea,” he said. “I started looking into it and it seems we have good support for this project.”
Cardinal Embroidery & Screen Printing, 101 E. James St., produced the senior class banners and has been lined up to make the veteran banners, as well.
Krakow said the project is not a fundraiser, but simply a way to acknowledge those who serve this country. The 24 x 48 inch banners are available to people in any branch of service and cost $24. They are expected to hang from the poles from late October through November.
“We are asking families to pay for the banners and they will receive them back afterwards,” he said.
The banner can be of anyone actively serving in the military or who formerly served, either living or dead. Each banner will feature a full color picture of a veteran and will include a notation of their years active and their service branch. Names will not be printed to respect the privacy of the veterans.
Krakow said there is a possibility of using deceased veteran banners again for Memorial Day.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get as many people involved as we can,” he said.
Those interested in honoring a veteran with a banner should contact Cardinal Embroidery directly at cardinalembroidery@gmail.com. The store will need a digital photo of the veteran to make the banner. Krakow said he expects many people will submit photos of veterans in uniform, although that is not a requirement.
Deadline to order a veteran banner is Aug. 31.
