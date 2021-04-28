Waves of glory: Beaver Dam family's service tradition honored

Veteran's Honor Walk banners order deadline Friday

The deadline for this year's Veterans Honor Walk application deadline is looming. Interested parties need to contact Dave Diljak at 920-885-6463 or diljak@charter.net by April 30.

A 30-by-70-inch veteran banner can be purchased for $300 to be displayed in downtown Beaver Dam from July to November 2021. Honorably discharged or currently serving veterans from all service branches will be honored.

The banners are returned to purchasers at the end of the year.