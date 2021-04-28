Waves of glory: Beaver Dam family's service tradition honored

When the Veterans Honor Walk returns to downtown Beaver Dam this summer one surname will wave from banners over and over again, as the Hankes family pays tribute to five brothers who served during World War II.
John and Catherine Hankes moved to Beaver Dam in 1932 and resided at 221 W. Mill St. where they raised their family, which included seven sons and two daughters. Five of those young men entered the service and found themselves scattered across the globe.
Yellowed newspaper clippings from that time period provided information about when and where the Hankes brothers served.
First Lieutenant Clem Hankes graduated from Fort Atkinson High School before his family moved to Beaver Dam and he entered the U.S. Army in 1942. Mary Alice Thom, daughter of Clem, shared her dad’s memory, “On New Year's Eve 1943/44 we saw the Statue of Liberty fade away in the distance as the troop ship USS General Mann sailed with 8000 of us soldiers to Morroco.”
Training continued in North Africa until they sailed to Naples and first saw combat in May 1944. Clem was injured and received a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.
Alfred (aka Louie) Hankes, graduated from Beaver Dam High School and entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1942. He served a tour in the South Pacific on a CG "tender" having mentioned the New Hebrides Islands, east of New Guinea.
Louie’s son Steve Hankes said his dad was discharged in 1946 and married local girl and “main squeeze,” Jean Beers, 16 days after she got out of the U.S. Navy, where she was Yeoman Second Class in the WAVES.
First Lieutenant Joe Hankes served in the U.S. Air Corps, and graduated from Beaver Dam High School before enlisting in 1942. In a letter home, he wrote of flying combat cargo in in the Burma area and being stationed in the jungle. He went on to say he was enjoying himself despite the intense heat and monsoon rains.
Chris Hankes, Joe’s son, said he heard a fun story about three of the brothers going to the recruiters, arm in arm, singing a song as they walked down the street, but he’s not sure if it’s true.
He said after his dad’s first physical with the Selective Service he was declared 4-F, which is a classification that designates someone who failed to meet medical requirements to serve. Joe passed a physical a few months later.
Sgt. Edward Hankes graduated from Beaver Dam High School and entered the U.S. Marines in 1943. He was stationed at Okinawa in the South Pacific. His son, Dave Hankes, said his dad rarely talked about his service.
“I know he was in Okinawa and he mentioned once losing fellow Marines who were right next to him at that moment," said Dave. “He also mentioned lots of rats.”
He said his dad became a phenomenal chef after working in the mess hall cooking for the troops.
“This was way before it became popular for a man to cook or become a chef. He was a trendsetter, for sure.”
Private John Hankes Jr. was the last of the Hankes to enter the service, joining the U.S. Marines in 1945. He, too, was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School and was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California.
There was a sixth brother who tried to enlist in order that the Hankes brothers would have been represented in every branch of service, but he was declared 4-F at the time and wasn’t able to join.
All the brothers came back from the World War II and stayed in the area. Many returned to work in the decorating business that their dad, John Hankes, started in 1935 behind the family home in Beaver Dam.
Hankes Decorators still exists today, now in its 86th year, at 326 E. Burnett St. with Steve and Gini Hankes at the helm.
Steve said all seven Hankes brothers worked for his Grandpa John at various times. After John Hankes died in 1952, the business was run by Louie and Eddie, who did mostly residential work, but painted and decorated more than 40 churches, as well.
Chris Hankes credits his aunt Lynn Zick for making the extended Hankes family aware of the banner program which is run by Scout Troop 724 of Beaver Dam.
“We’re dispersed around the country now, but she thought we might want to be represented since we have such a long history of service,” said Chris. “Knowing how close my dad was to his siblings, it seemed like it would be more meaningful if we could represent the five of them together at one time.”
The Hankes cousins said they’re excited to see their dad’s recognized for their service.
“The legacy of the five Hankes boys who served in World War II includes five children and nine grandchildren who have also served in various branches of the U.S. military, many of whom were inspired by the contribution of their fathers and grandfathers at such an important time in the history of our nation,” Chris said.
Dave Hankes said the fact that the banners will be returned to the family at the end of the year made the decision to obtain one an easy choice.
“The banner will be able to be passed down from generation to generation. That’s awesome,” he said.