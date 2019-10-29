{{featured_button_text}}
Wayland's "Music Man"

Najani Palomino and Alex Walker rehearse for Wayland Academy's upcoming production of "The Music Man." The show opens Thursday.

 CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen

The Wayland Academy Players will perform “The Music Man” starting Thursday

The musical, by Meredith Wilson, is based on a story by Wilson and Franklin Lacey. It centers around a con man, not a musician, who masquerades as a band leader to sell uniforms and instruments while promising to train the band members in a Midwestern town. Songs from the show include “Goodnight My Someone,” “Seventy-Six Trombones” and “Lida Rose.”

More than 25 students have an acting role in the production while others are involved with the technical aspects of the production, including set building, lighting, sound and makeup.

The performances will be in the Lindsey Gym on the Wayland Campus on Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.; Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. They are available at the door and on Wayland’s website.

