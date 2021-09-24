Wayland art teacher hits 1 million followers on TikTok

"They found it and started commenting. It went on somebody's Snapchat story and just evolved," he said. "Now, the kids are very invested. When I hit a million, I was getting Teams messages and emails. They were pumped. They've been incredibly supportive."

Behm said that his friends are supportive too, but the kids have an intimate knowledge of TikTok and really get it because they're on it so much. He is now getting recognized in public, like by the checker at the grocery store, and recently did an ad campaign with Bose. It's all hard to wrap his head around, Behm said.

One of the keys to TikTok's success as an app has been its "for you page," which curates videos to users based on their particular interests using an algorithm. No one's for you page is alike. Behm's own feed focuses on art, of course, as well as cats and food.

He has been able to connected with other artists through TikTok and built a tight-knit, supportive group of friends to collaborate and help each other through the ebbs and flows of creating.

Behm hopes to continue doing series on TikTok and crowdsource for gallery shows, a dream of his. As for those who want to get started on TikTok, Behm says to "just do it."