Wayland Lacrosse team welcomes 9-year-old with cancer

The organization is spearheaded by Jaclyn, her sister Taryn, mom Lynda and dad Denis.

Abraham’s mother, Heather Griffin, got word of FOJ and figured she’d give the program a try.

“I filled out the form I had to fill out and I think it was the same day they got back to me about possibly having a team for him.”

Abraham hasn’t met anyone from Wayland in person as of yet, but he has FaceTimed with Blumenthal and been passed along some information about lacrosse in order to begin getting acquainted with the sport.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He’s gone through a lot since first experiencing headaches and vision problems in 2018 and then in 2019 as a second-grader finding out he had a tumor.

“He’s pretty amazing for a 9-year-old kid, for what he’s endured,” Griffin said. “He’s a very loving and caring kid, and I think this has brought it out in him a little more.”

Abraham's sister, Grace Abraham, agrees.