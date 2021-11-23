 Skip to main content
Ways to help Waukesha parade victims
Ways to help Waukesha parade victims

Christmas Parade SUV

People gather for a candlelight vigil for those affected by the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy Monday.

 Scott Ash, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP

There are several ways to support families impacted by Sunday night's Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy:

  • Beaver Dam Police Charities will collect donations for the families of loved ones through Dec. 5. The charity will match all donations up to $1,000. All money raised will be sent to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. Donations can be made at the police department, 123 Park Ave., Beaver Dam or online at paypal.com/donate/
  • The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have joined together to create the United for Waukesha Community Fund. To make a donation, go to WaukeshaFoundation.org/Parade.
  • An online fundraiser for the family of former Beaver Dam resident Tamara (nee Carlson) Durand has been set up. It can be found at gofundme.com.
