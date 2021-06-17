WCCU Credit Union to open in Portage next spring

Portage Director of Business Development and Planning Steve Sobiek said the city approved WCCU's site plan in May and sees the project as being “very significant” for the Portage community. Though there are several financial institutions already established in Portage, “the competition provides more value and choice for consumers,” Sobiek said.

“As an economic developer, it’s always a very good thing to have another lending option or financial institution in your backyard to draw from,” Sobiek said. “It’ll make Portage stronger by helping businesses or individuals to invest in Portage, whether that’s for a new home that’s being purchased or for a new business that’s being created and needs to be financed. It’s just a really good scenario for Portage.”

WCCU Credit Union expects the facility will open in the spring of 2022, joining area branches in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Lake Delton and Prairie du Sac.

In addition to home loans and business loans, WCCU Credit Union offers checking accounts, car loans, credit cards, financial counseling and investment consulting, according to spokesman Kerri Theige. It also offers online and mobile banking solutions including digital wallet.