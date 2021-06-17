WCCU Credit Union to open in Portage next spring

WCCU Credit Union is opening a new branch in Portage in 2022.
Portage will become the 11th branch and the first in Columbia County. The not-for-profit financial institution stands out from competitors in the region for assisting a large number of small businesses and agricultural businesses including dairy farmers, crop farmers, beef farmers, organic farmers and vegetable growers, President Kevin Hauser said.
“Portage is very similar to many of the communities we serve,” Hauser said. “It is a small city in a largely rural area of about 10,000 people. The largest community we serve currently is Baraboo, which is 12,000 people and our smallest is Coon Valley, which is 700 people. So these are the communities that are important to us and we feel like we can make a difference in the lives of the people who live there.”
Hauser expects the credit union to break ground in September in the vacant lot at 138 Northridge Drive in Portage, across from the Goodwill. It will cost $2 million to construct a 3,500-square-foot facility, which will include a no-surcharge drive-up ATM and a walk-up window in the front entry. There will also be parking available for semi-trucks and trailers.
The credit union will likely employ between eight and 10 people, some of whom might be transferred from already existing branches, Hauser said.
Portage Director of Business Development and Planning Steve Sobiek said the city approved WCCU's site plan in May and sees the project as being “very significant” for the Portage community. Though there are several financial institutions already established in Portage, “the competition provides more value and choice for consumers,” Sobiek said.
“As an economic developer, it’s always a very good thing to have another lending option or financial institution in your backyard to draw from,” Sobiek said. “It’ll make Portage stronger by helping businesses or individuals to invest in Portage, whether that’s for a new home that’s being purchased or for a new business that’s being created and needs to be financed. It’s just a really good scenario for Portage.”
WCCU Credit Union expects the facility will open in the spring of 2022, joining area branches in Baraboo, Reedsburg, Lake Delton and Prairie du Sac.
In addition to home loans and business loans, WCCU Credit Union offers checking accounts, car loans, credit cards, financial counseling and investment consulting, according to spokesman Kerri Theige. It also offers online and mobile banking solutions including digital wallet.
“We are very community focused and very much interested in the success of the communities we serve,” Hauser said, adding the credit union frequently participates in local events. “We service locally, so if there’s a question about your mortgage, for example, you don’t need to call someone in California or Florida or wherever they might be. They’ll be right there in Portage.”
GALLERY: Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Portage Memorial Day 2021
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.