WDS Construction announces cold storage division

WDS Construction of Beaver Dam has announced a new division as the company continues to grow.
WDS is set to launch a new cold storage division to help address changes and a growing need for such work. The company has worked on projects like those for Vortex Cold Storage in Minnesota, Cedar Valley Cheese and Beaver Dam Cold Storage. WDS started up in 2005.
WAUPUN — Mental illness knows no boundaries, and that’s why area communities are working tog…
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve experienced continued demand for our cold storage construction services,” WDS President Ben Westra said in a statement. "As we look to the future and see what’s happening in the food production, supply chain and online food delivery industries, we’ve created a Cold Storage division to meet that demand and further serve food processors and distributors with temperature-controlled facilities."
WDS public relations manager Kim Bresser said in an interview that setting up a specific division means that customers will have the advantage of a team that is especially devoted to cold storage as its bread and butter. She said there is excitement as the company grows, including about what the next new division could be.
Tom White, the existing director of operations for WDS, will become the director of the cold storage division. Senior project manager Tim Andrew will be promoted to director of operations.
"Cold storage requires a detail-oriented approach and Tom’s experience navigating thermal technicalities, vapor barriers, safe-quality food certification and FDA guidelines allows him to guide companies through all the details and decisions required to create the best cold storage facility for their business needs," Westra said. "He’s the perfect person to lead our new division."
WDS has offices in Beaver Dam and Dallas, Texas and is licensed to build in the contiguous United States. The company works in the cold storage, commercial, educational, food, hospitality, industrial, medical and retail markets.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.