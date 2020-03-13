'We depend on events': Spaghetti dinner in Portage to benefit River Haven

“We consider ourselves lifestyle navigators,” Bartaczewicz said. “We have people looking for jobs and so we help them and encourage them with that.”

River Haven reassesses how things are going for the sheltered at 30 days, which becomes especially important if staff thnks that an occupant isn’t quite motivated enough to find work or permanent housing or both.

“We don’t want to be enablers,” Bartaczewicz said. “Some occupants will get more serious after 30 days, some don’t.”

Addiction is a very difficult hurdle for people to clear, which is why they must overcome their addictions before they’re considered for the shelter, Schwanbeck and Bartaczewicz said. The shelter sometimes refers potential shelter occupants to treatment centers in Milwaukee and Rockford, Illinois, and works with the Columbia County drug court.

“River Haven provides so many resources in addition to housing,” Hankins said of why the church wants to support the organization. “It’s evolved so much through the years.”

In addition to the spaghetti dinner, River Haven will hold a Bowl-a-Thon fundraiser with three bowling sessions beginning at 10:30 a.m. April 4 at J.J. Fireball Lanes in Portage. The cost of the event is $15 per person.

If you go What: Spaghetti dinner fundraiser for River Haven homeless shelter. When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Portage Presbyterian Church, 120 W. Pleasant St., Portage. Cost: $5 per person. Info: 608-742-6006

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.

