Rhonda Siebecker has held a lot of titles in her life, from editor to coordinator to cancer survivor, but the word bride was one she felt would simply never apply to her.
Though marriage wasn’t part of her plan, Siebecker, of Mauston, had an idea about wedding planning stored in her brain for the last 15 years. She said it started when she interviewed in Madison for a position with a company that produces coupon books. Though she didn’t accept the job, she was thinking about the concept while cleaning condominiums after her interview.
“I thought, ‘Too bad there isn’t a coupon book for the wedding industry,’” Siebecker said. “Then I thought, ‘There isn’t a coupon book for the wedding industry!’”
Though she felt it was a groundbreaking idea, Siebecker soon accepted a job as a newspaper editor and became distracted by everyday life. In recent years, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was not long after she decided her epiphany of a decade before needed to be brought to life.
“I just knew I had to do this,” Siebecker said.
But the world had changed, and little books with slips of paper were not easily accessible or appealing for a lot of business owners. Technology changed the landscape of most parts of life, Siebecker said. A mobile app seemed like the answer.
Darrell Elliott, a friend to Siebecker, has been a software developer for 17 years. Two years ago, he noted he was interested in creating an application on his own. Siebecker suggested her idea and the work began.
Eventually, the Ringonit app was created. It wasn’t as easy as Siebecker had hoped. Elliott worked to ensure the platform was best suited for the purpose of the app, working out how it would be accessible for users and for Siebecker.
“It’s very difficult to make something simple,” Siebecker said. “It was such a learning experience.”
Siebecker said the biggest surprise during the time of development was suddenly approaching the wedding industry as a soon-to-be bride. She had reconnected with her high school boyfriend, John, after more than three decades, and the couple became engaged. The wedding is slated for February.
Attending wedding shows with the mindset of someone about to get married helped her understand what an engaged couple would want most from her app and also opened her eyes to how “overwhelming” going to booths in a conference center all in one day can be.
“That’s what’s great about our app; they have all the control,” Siebecker said of engaged couples.
The app is meant to connect regional vendors with couples looking to reduce the price of services for their wedding.
“Basically, we’re matchmakers,” Siebecker said. “We are matching wedding services with the people who need them. I know it’s going to take off.”
Regions listed on the app include most of Wisconsin, from Door County to the Madison area, Milwaukee, Eau Claire, Platteville, the Coulee region, Rhinelander and Wisconsin Dells/Baraboo. Siebecker said there has been interest from other national locations, like Florida and New York. It is now available on both Android and Apple devices.
Shawndell Marks, a local performer who is featured on the app, was entertainment for the launch party Thursday in downtown Baraboo. Deanna Holzinger of Princess Catering provided appetizers. The location, Con Amici Wine Bar, also has a spot on the app.
Holzinger, an experienced wedding caterer, has worked with Siebecker through Tents & Events Wisconsin. Holzinger said she decided to join Ringonit immediately because it seemed like a great opportunity for everyone involved.
Siebecker credited Elliott for his work. He credited Siebecker for having “amazing patience.”
Elliott said he took on the project because he wanted to know how to develop an app by himself, but he would not have chosen to take on such a project at the request of a big corporation.
“Any chance that I have to help a friend — especially help achieve a goal that’s important to them — I’m all for it,” Elliott said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)