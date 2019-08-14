Daily gate admission to the Dodge County Fair is $7 before noon or $10 after that. Children 9 and under are free.
9 a.m. — Junior Fair Market Hog Show
9 a.m. — Open Class judging for foods, home furnishings, flowers, honey, farm crops, vegetables, fruits, vegetable gardening, clothing
9 a.m. — Junior Fair judging for fruit and vegetables, clothing exhibit, cake decorating, knitting/crocheting, photography, child development and home environment
9:30 a.m. — Open Class cultural arts judging
10:30 a.m. — Junior Fair beef breeding and feeder calves
10:30 a.m. — Open Class beef battle judging
10:30 a.m. — Open Class Beef Cattle Judging
Noon to 12:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
Noon — Junior Fair market beef and showmanship
1 p.m. — Open Class knitting and crocheting
1 p.m. — Junior Fair crops judging
2-2:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
2 p.m. — Open Class judging for senior citizens, photography
3-3:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
3:30-4 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
3:30 p.m. — Open Class judging of sheep
4-4:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
4 p.m. — Junior Fair judging sheep lead and breeder
4:30 p.m. — Junior Fair Explorer judging
5-5:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
5 p.m. — Junior Fair market lamb showmanship
5-6 p.m. — Dodge County Fairest of the Fair finals
5:30-6 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
6-6:30 p.m. — Pig, duck and goat races on South Fairview Road
6 p.m. — Junior Fair Dog Obedience Performance Show
7-7:30 p.m. — Nick’s Kids Show on West Midway Circle
7-10 p.m. — Badger State Truck and Tractor Pull at Grandstand
7:30-8 p.m. — Wild World of Animals on North Grand Avenue
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)