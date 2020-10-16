Weekly COVID-19 testing site added in Dodge and Columbia counties

Dodge County and the Wisconsin National Guard will begin offering a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 testing clinic starting Oct. 19.

The walk-through testing site will be open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., starting at the Dodge County Highway Department, 850 Mallard Drive, Mayville. There are no appointments. Pre-registration is available at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Any Wisconsin resident age five or older is eligible. Symptoms are not a requirement. A photo ID is not required. Required information includes name, address, phone number and date of birth. Information will be protected.

In addition, anyone will be able to get a free drive-thru test provided by the Wisconsin National Guard between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. every other Friday starting next week at the Cambria Fire Department, 702 Elizabeth St., Cambria, through at least Dec. 4, according to a Columbia County Health Department news release.

No appointments nor symptoms are required to participate, but online registration is available.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

