The WELS Wind Ensemble will present its annual Concert in the Park on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. in the Band Shell at Swan Park in Beaver Dam.
The theme this year is “Anything Goes!” meaning there will be a wide variety of music. There will be Broadway, movie and TV themes, oldies, marches, patriotic, as well as some of the hymn arrangements that are the staple for the group. Members of the group from Columbus are Sally Ebert, Jenny Meister, Karen Dykstra, Ellen Miller, Amanda Groh, and Director Mary Kluetzman.
There will be medleys from Broadway musicals including “The Lion King” and “Oklahoma!” A medley called “Mancini Magic” will bring back memories from the 1960s. There will be familiar marches like “76 Trombones” and “Semper Fidelis,” the well-known “1812 Overture,” hymns like “How Great Thou Art!,” and more songs just for fun, with the closing “God Bless America!”
The WELS Wind Ensemble members are all Wisconsin Synod Lutherans, from eighth grade students to senior citizens. They come from a wide area, including Beaver Dam, Columbus, Watertown, Sun Prairie, Arlington, Madison, Deforest, and Middleton.
There will be the traditional hot-dog supper available at intermission, with anniversary cake and ice cream celebrating the 25th year for the Wind Ensemble. All are welcome to come to enjoy a relaxing and fun afternoon.
