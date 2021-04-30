 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Street reconstruction starting soon in Beaver Dam
0 comments
alert top story

West Street reconstruction starting soon in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
West Street Beaver Dam May 2021

A patch of West Street in Beaver Dam on a sunny Friday. West Street is due to be reconstruction from West Third Street to Oneida Street this year starting by June 1.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

Another stretch of road in Beaver Dam will be reconstructed during the coming months.

According to Todd Janssen, the city's engineering director, the construction of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street will begin by June 1. The actual construction schedule will be dependent on weather conditions. The road work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
High bid delays Spring Street project

The construction project will include removal and replacement of existing pavement, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main. The area will be closed to traffic during construction.

Beginning the week of May 3, contractors will be replacing the privately-owned sections of deficient sewer and water lines in the project area. That work is expected to be completed by May 31. The contract for the construction work was roughly $1.5 million.

On Monday, the city's operations committee will be discussing a preliminary resolution for the city to declare its intent to exercise its power under state law to levy special assessments on properties for certain elements of the project, such as driveway aprons, engineering costs and service lines. There would be a public hearing about possible special assessments.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dreyer, Rebecca Ruth
Obituaries

Dreyer, Rebecca Ruth

PORTAGE – Rebecca Ruth Dreyer, nee Hermann, 52, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021. She was born on March 7, 1969, to Donald and Carol He…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News