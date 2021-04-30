West Street reconstruction starting soon in Beaver Dam

Another stretch of road in Beaver Dam will be reconstructed during the coming months.

According to Todd Janssen, the city's engineering director, the construction of West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street will begin by June 1. The actual construction schedule will be dependent on weather conditions. The road work is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The construction project will include removal and replacement of existing pavement, curb and gutter, driveway aprons, sidewalks, sanitary sewer, storm sewer and water main. The area will be closed to traffic during construction.

Beginning the week of May 3, contractors will be replacing the privately-owned sections of deficient sewer and water lines in the project area. That work is expected to be completed by May 31. The contract for the construction work was roughly $1.5 million.

On Monday, the city's operations committee will be discussing a preliminary resolution for the city to declare its intent to exercise its power under state law to levy special assessments on properties for certain elements of the project, such as driveway aprons, engineering costs and service lines. There would be a public hearing about possible special assessments.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.