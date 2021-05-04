What happens to 100 years of sediment from the Portage Canal?

The excavator on the canal picks up the sediment and drops it into a metal bin on the canal. When the container is full of sediment it is pushed, by a boat, from the middle of the canal to the shore to the off-loading site.

At the off-loading site, the sediment is picked up by a second excavator and added to a pile of sediment ready for processing, Inman said.

This second excavator piles up the sediment at the staging area so it can be dried.

During the process a boat is going back and forth from the two excavators pushing containers. Once a container is full it is pushed back to shore to be emptied while the empty container from the shore is pushed back into the middle of the canal. This process repeats all day.

To dry the sediment a number of drying agents are used including calcimate.

“The drying agent is mixed with the sediment and it’s an assembly line. Then once it is dry it is loaded onto trucks and taken to the landfill,” Inman said.

Adam Ewert is the project manager of Entact said they have found odd things in the past. But nothing so far in the Portage Canal.