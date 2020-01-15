White supremacist group stickers found near Mauston courthouse

Multiple neo-Nazi organization stickers promoting a white supremacist group were discovered in Mauston over the previous several days.

The stickers advertise Patriot Front, a group identified by The Southern Poverty Law Center as a white nationalist group originating in Texas. The Southern Poverty Law Center is a non-profit legal advocacy group that also monitors hate groups.

According to The Southern Poverty Law Center, “Patriot Front is an image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism. Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.”

The city became aware of the stickers after they were discovered by maintenance personnel working for the county.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The funny thing is… they’re strategically placed where they have no cameras,” said Mauston Director of Public Works Rob Nelson.