Saturday, Sept. 21 was all about the dogs in Columbus.
Fireman's Park hosted the 19th annual Boxer Bash sponsored by Green Acres Boxer Rescue of Wisconsin, an animal shelter based in Thiensville. Boxers of all breeds, fawns, brindles and whites, were on-hand, including dogs from other breeds.
The event included a lure course for dogs to test their speed, alertness and agility. Inside Fireman's Park Pavilion, vendors sold boxer memorabilia, homemade doggie treats, baked goods (for humans) and other canine-related merchandise. There was also a raffle featuring several fun prizes.
Brenda Staufenbiel, from Oregon, Wisconsin, brought her boxers, Levi and Dezi. Levi, an all-white boxer, was born with a hearing impairment. Boxers born completely white are often impaired. Staufenbiel adopted one-year-old Levi in May from Green Acres. Both of her boxers are rescued dogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite Levi's handicap, Staufenbiel didn't hesitate to bring him home.
"He can't help it that he's deaf, he just wants to be a dog," Staufenbiel said.
To learn more about Green Acres Boxer Rescue, go to greenacresboxerrescue.com.
"This is my second year coming to Boxer Bash," Staufenbiel said. "It's such a great event."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)