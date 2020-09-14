Wholesale market opens in Beaver Dam

The former Shopko building in Beaver Dam has a new tenant, one who isn’t afraid to take a chance on a new venture during a pandemic.
Local entrepreneur Carolyn Heimerl, owner of Earthshine Candle Outlet and Bright Ideas, opened Warehouse 151 alongside her husband Bill on Aug. 26. The new business leased 30,000 square feet of space in the property at 822 Park Avenue which is owned by Keller Real Estate Group. The Shopko retail chain filed for bankruptcy in January 2019 and its Park Village Shopping Center store closed permanently last summer.
Warehouse 151 is a wholesale warehouse for the gift and décor industry and is not open to the public. Approximately 60 manufacturers/wholesalers have booths in the warehouse that serves as a resource for gift shops, boutiques, garden centers, vintage and antique stores.
Carolyn Heimerl said it’s been difficult explaining that to the general public that they aren’t allowed to walk in and purchase items, especially since they were used to coming to Shopko for years.
“People want to get in here and shop and we need to gently turn them away. It’s literally only open to gift store owners so they can buy products to stock their shops,” she said. “Many are curious or have seen pictures of our products on Facebook. We can direct them to retailers that will sell them the items.”
Heimerl said she had been thinking about opening a warehouse last year, but didn’t have the time to devote to it. Once COVID-19 hit this year, she decided to move forward. She said there are an abundance of similar warehouses located on the East Coast, some in Ohio and one in Illinois.
“There was even more of a demand for this because wholesale order-writing shows and cash and carry shows that are set up like this for a one-day event are being canceled because they’d get too crowded to safely social distance.”
The Heimerls set about looking to buy a building and even put a bid in on the former Shopko Hometown store in Columbus. She said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen learned of their plans and suggested they stay in Beaver Dam.
“I’m glad were in Beaver Dam because it’s here right in our hometown. We’re not running around in the car trying to get to Columbus when we can be here in two minutes. And we can bring people from Earthshine or Bright Ideas to work here if we get busy and that gives us flexibility.”
Business has been brisk in the short time the warehouse has been open, with many customers driving from four to five hours away to buy items. Heimerl has had stores from up to seven hours away inquire about coming to the area.
“They will bring a trailer with them and will load up because now they have enough product for the season. The nice thing is when the retailers and vendors come into town they are going to stay in local hotels and eat at our restaurants. It all works together,” she said.
The warehouse is stocked with gift items and home décor from all over, vendors hail from as far away as Texas and as close as Beaver Dam. The business is hoping to attract more vendors who make handmade products and encourages artisans who have seen their craft shows canceled due to COVID-19 to consider selling in the store.
“They need to pay a booth rent and we charge a percentage of sales as well, so they’ll want to keep it well stocked. There’s no lease, it’s month to month, so you can try it and if for some reason you try it and it doesn’t work out for you then that’s OK,” Heimerl said.
Christina Brown owner of Hoot & Company in Appleton signed up to shop at the warehouse after learning about it through social media. She said she’s happy to find a place to get items for her store within a reasonable driving distance.
“I’m interested in buying graphic tees so even more of those booths would be cool and I’m looking for Wisconsin items,” she said. ”I found a good amount here and it was definitely worth the trip.”
Twisted Sisters, Schultz’s Cheese Haus, Earthshine Candles, Brehm’s Wonder Creek Nursery and the Painted Crate are examples of area gift retailers that are invited to shop from the wholesale warehouse. Heimerl said it’s important to shop local and support people in the community who are trying to make a living.
Currently, the Heimerls are leasing one-third of the building and would be open to expanding.
“We always have ambitions but we must see how it goes. It’s a balance between vendors and customers. Hopefully as we grow our customer base we will grow our vendors at the same time and maybe we’ll become the hugest cash and carry this side of who knows where. We can try, right?”
