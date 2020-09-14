Wholesale market opens in Beaver Dam

Heimerl said she had been thinking about opening a warehouse last year, but didn’t have the time to devote to it. Once COVID-19 hit this year, she decided to move forward. She said there are an abundance of similar warehouses located on the East Coast, some in Ohio and one in Illinois.

“There was even more of a demand for this because wholesale order-writing shows and cash and carry shows that are set up like this for a one-day event are being canceled because they’d get too crowded to safely social distance.”

The Heimerls set about looking to buy a building and even put a bid in on the former Shopko Hometown store in Columbus. She said Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen learned of their plans and suggested they stay in Beaver Dam.

“I’m glad were in Beaver Dam because it’s here right in our hometown. We’re not running around in the car trying to get to Columbus when we can be here in two minutes. And we can bring people from Earthshine or Bright Ideas to work here if we get busy and that gives us flexibility.”

Business has been brisk in the short time the warehouse has been open, with many customers driving from four to five hours away to buy items. Heimerl has had stores from up to seven hours away inquire about coming to the area.