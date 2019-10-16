Features of an upcoming theater production in Baraboo include deadly trivia, a wisecracking mummy and an exercise program for witches.
Not everything about Halloween must be scary.
“It can be wild and up in the air and there’s always audience participation,” Director Jessica Elsing said of CAB Theatre’s seventh annual installment of “MaCABre,” which happens Friday and Saturday at Circus World Museum.
Thirteen local actors and nine local writers are responsible for 10 short plays. Elsing said audiences should appreciate the variety in subject matter and “might even get to know themselves a little better” when they’re asked to participate.
“Death By Trivia,” written by Jesse Garon and Candice Allain, features a scary Vanna White and spinning wheel of death -- a play that’s more or less about people who must answer trivia questions correctly or die, Elsing said.
Kendall Roland's “The Nervous Necromancer" is about a security guard who tries to stop a woman from bringing a corpse back to life.
Matthew Walter's “Guaranteed Results" is about a couple who agrees to sell their baby’s soul to the devil after they can’t get pregnant.
“Inner Demons,” by Ben Bromley, is about an actor who looks deep inside of himself to discover what makes him want to act, with surprising results.
Rhonda Siebecker is the assistant director in all 10 performances and also plays Vanna White in “Death By Trivia." She wrote three of MaCABre’s plays, including “Witchfit” about witches and fitness.
Siebecker says even though certain aspects of the plays are scary, the event is family friendly. CAB encourages families to bring children ages 12 and older.
“It’s only $5 and a little over an hour for the whole show,” Siebecker said. “It’s a lot of fun. It's CAB tradition.”
Creative Alliance of Baraboo formed in 2012 and today involves about 50 people serving as volunteers or in various roles of production, acting and scriptwriting, Elsing said. Members often belong to or support other area theater groups, such as the Baraboo Theatre Guild and Portage Area Community Theatre.
“What’s stressed, more than anything, is the idea of local opportunity,” Elsing said of CAB. “It’s easy to participate in CAB, and a lot of the things we do won’t steal your time. It’s very convenient.”
CAB seeks new members, and especially welcomes those who don’t know what they’re doing.
“This is a great place to start because we’re all learning and working together,” Elsing said. “CAB is a different type of theater. It features original works, and I think that’s what makes it stand out from the bigger theater groups who put on major productions.
“This is an opportunity for people who are not usually into theater to get into theater.”
