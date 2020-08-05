Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells prepares to open new flagship attraction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After months of construction and planning, staff at The Wilderness announced a firm opening date for the new Take Flight attraction, which will welcome its first guests Sept. 2.

According to Wilderness public relations representative Heidi Fendos, Take Flight will take up to 60 passengers on 12 different airborne ride vehicles in front of a massive 65x47-foot movie screen. Passengers who have been on Disney’s “Soarin’” will see similarities in the ride’s construction, but the details are different and specifically local.

Fendos said that while the footage includes shots from across the country, the ride also features prominent aerial footage of the Dells itself.

“The movie, ‘Flying Wild’ takes participants soaring over famous national landmarks, America’s breathtaking national parks and features some of the best aerial footage ever shot of Wisconsin Dells,” Fendos said.

Take Flight also has elements of the “4-D” experience, incorporating scents, along with gusts of wind and water mists to immerse guests in the experience. Adult tickets for Take Flight will be $19.99, tickets for kids 12 and under are $15.99. Resort guests get a $5 discount, veterans a $6 discount.