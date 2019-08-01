Wilderness Resorts announced plans to build a new park in the Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee, with a groundbreaking scheduled for early August.
The new park, named Soaky Mountain Waterpark, will be built in Sevierville, Tennessee, a popular tourist destination in the eastern part of the state. According to Joe Eck, Chief Operating Officer of Wilderness Resorts, the park will add a new facet for families visiting the attraction-heavy Smoky Mountains.
“We are excited to be bringing another quality attraction to the popular Smoky Mountain tourist region,” Eck said in a press release announcing the project. “Soaky Mountain Waterpark is going to be an amazing destination for families with children of all ages to enjoy. It will feature some of the most popular, thrilling and unique water attractions available, and it will all be outdoors in a beautiful mountain-modern park setting.”
Future plans for the waterpark have all the bells and whistles: a 35,000 square foot wave pool that generates six-foot swells, a massive wave river that winds throughout the park and a water coaster that Wilderness Public Relations Counsel Heidi Fendos calls “one-of-a-kind.”
Wilderness Resorts already owns and operates Wilderness at the Smokies, which is home to the largest indoor waterpark in the state of Tennessee. Unlike the original Wilderness resort in the Dells, Wilderness at the Smokies offers day passes to patrons who wouldn’t otherwise have access to the resort’s amenities.
According to Eck, the park will be open from mid-May to August, potentially some select dates in September. Park pricing is yet to be announced.
Eck said that Soaky Mountain will be a separate entity from Wilderness at the Smokies, built across the street from the existing resort. He said that guests at the Wilderness will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets, but that admission would not be included in their stay.
“This is going to be a public admission waterpark,” Eck said. “Guests at Wilderness at the Smokies will get discounted tickets to the waterpark, but this is more of a public admission mega-waterpark.”
Eck also spoke highly of attractions designed specifically for younger children at the new park. Soaky Mountain will be equipped with several waterslides that are downsized versions of some of the more extreme rides at the park, so younger kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to ride them can enjoy the attractions as well.
Eck said that the targeted opening day is in summer of 2020.
