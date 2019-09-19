Traditional country music fans will have the opportunity to see Wilson Fairchild live at the River Arts Center Sept. 21. The event is Wilson Fairchild’s first time performing in Sauk Prairie.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased online at www.riverartsinc.org or in person at River Arts on Water at 590 Water Street in Prairie du Sac. The event begins at 7 P.M.
“Tickets have already sold really well, so it’s going to be a good crowd,” said River Arts Inc. Executive Director Lindsey Giese. “There still are some left and people will be able to get some at the door, but it’s filling up, which is great.”
The program is sponsored by Ballweg: Family of Dealerships.
For cousins Wil and Langdon Reid, the duo that comprises Wilson Fairchild, country music has always been a part of their lives. Their fathers were both members of the Statler Brothers quartet, a group with a place in the country music hall of fame.
“Our whole careers have been based around traditional country music,” Wil Reid said. “We’ve been on this musical journey ever since we were teenagers… We fell in love with music and performance and songwriting from the time we were kids, and I guess you could say it’s in our blood.”
Reid said fewer artists are performing traditional country music than in the past.
“I think of it as that classic country sound,” Giese said. “It’s a little bit pop country today, and I think they stay true to the classic country sound of their dads and that era.”
“I have not gotten to see them live before, so I’m excited,” Giese said. “We’ve had a lot of patrons recommend them over the years.”
