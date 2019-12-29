Wine & Unwined coffee shop opens in downtown Waupun

WAUPUN – The owners hear it often, and one look inside validates the question: “What’s a place like this doing in downtown Waupun?”

Wine & Unwind Coffee & Wine House has been welcoming area patrons since Oct. 30.

Even the name has a story. As their marketing invites, “Who's ready to grab some coffee in the morning and relax with a glass of wine (thus Unwined) at night?”

The concept has been a long time in the making.

“My wife, Lisa, and I own the gym -- Club Fitness -- next door,” said Jeff Collien. “We’ve had that for 15 years and that whole time her dream has always been to open a coffee shop. We travel around a lot and go to coffee shops all over the country. We have a Harley and when we ride we don’t jump bars, we jump coffee shops. That’s the atmosphere we like, and over time we’ve become coffee connoisseurs.”

Jeff came up with the idea of combining coffee and wine in Waupun -- a trend that is growing across the nation. Five years ago, while leaving a coffee/wine shop in Door County, Lisa asked again if they should move forward.