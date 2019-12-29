Wine & Unwined coffee shop opens in downtown Waupun

WAUPUN – The owners hear it often, and one look inside validates the question: “What’s a place like this doing in downtown Waupun?”
Wine & Unwind Coffee & Wine House has been welcoming area patrons since Oct. 30.
Even the name has a story. As their marketing invites, “Who's ready to grab some coffee in the morning and relax with a glass of wine (thus Unwined) at night?”
The concept has been a long time in the making.
“My wife, Lisa, and I own the gym -- Club Fitness -- next door,” said Jeff Collien. “We’ve had that for 15 years and that whole time her dream has always been to open a coffee shop. We travel around a lot and go to coffee shops all over the country. We have a Harley and when we ride we don’t jump bars, we jump coffee shops. That’s the atmosphere we like, and over time we’ve become coffee connoisseurs.”
Jeff came up with the idea of combining coffee and wine in Waupun -- a trend that is growing across the nation. Five years ago, while leaving a coffee/wine shop in Door County, Lisa asked again if they should move forward.
“I said, ‘Yeah, if we can do it with wine and coffee then we have two types of revenue coming in and we can at least keep the doors open,’” Jeff said. “If anybody knows my wife and I, we don’t do any of this for money. We do it because we enjoy people.”
Jeff makes his living as an engineer, and he and his family operate the gym and coffee shop as a sideline. The sideline has become more important now that his son-in-law and daughter (Derrick and Brooke Straks) are partners in the enterprise. Other family members work there alongside trained baristas.
Jeff and Lisa grew up in the hospitality business.
Brooke came up with the logo that is placed prominently around the shop and is used in all media promotions.
The historic downtown storefront camn the market shortly after the corner establishment, an opera house from 1878 was purchased by someone else. Although Jeff and Lisa wanted the corner building, they were happy to purchase the building on the other side of Club Fitness.
One building merged with the other when tin ceiling tiles were rescued to replace damaged ones in the coffee shop. A double door from the opera house was rescued to front a closet in the shop as well.
The original maple flooring has been exposed.
Wood chandeliers from Sigrid’s Bavarian Trail Restaurant were rescued from the basement of the gym.
Décor includes rescued percolators and coffee paraphernalia, non-functioning roof vents over the compact kitchen, and an “elevator shaft” game closet made of a barn pulley and an old door. A vast quantity of rescued barn boards and timbers adds warmth and character.
“We searched for items months before we opened and I did all the decorating,” Lisa said. “Whenever we go anywhere we keep our eyes open.”
There is an antique cook stove for dispensing cream and condiments, a large shelving unit made with barn boards displays bags of coffee and a wall of wine holds inventory that both looks good and is available for purchase.
Chloe Tschudy, did murals on the walls.
“She’s got so much talent,” Lisa said. “She’s a makeup artist, an artist and plays five different instruments. We’re very lucky to have her here.”
Jeff said, "Everything was added to create focal points for people to look at. People just love coming in and looking around.”
There’s a lot of comfortable seating and a fireplace. We want you to come in and sit.”
In addition to coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, teas and alcoholic beverages, there is also a menu of sandwiches, salads and soups. The food menu includes classic paninis (turkey club, BLT and real chicken breast), a tasty grilled cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (with applesauce and a treat).
“We wanted to take traditional café food and elevate it a notch,” said Brooke. “We want it simple enough so it doesn’t scare people away but delicious -- something outside the norm. Our heirloom tomato and burrata salad is one example.”
Many distributors help them make decisions about what to serve, including Milwaukee coffee roaster Colectivo.
“We visited three different roasters before we decided what we were going to carry,” said Jeff. “We knew we wanted a really good, gourmet coffee. We were really impressed with their brand and are an exclusive distributor in the area. People come from near and far to buy their coffee, which is incredible! We knew from the start that we wanted to be a destination place, not just a coffee shop, and that’s what we have become.”
Pricing is designed to be affordable.
“Obviously if we were further south we could charge more, but we’re not out to make a killing,” said Lisa.
Special events with wine and beer are popular.
“We’ve had four of them and each one has sold out in 10 minutes,” said Brooke.
Atmosphere is important, they said.
“There’s no loud music,” Lisa said. “We want people to be able to come in and have a conversation.”
Jeff said, “We’ll come in here and see a mom and daughter playing Scrabble, or a husband and wife in their 40s playing Battleship."
Lisa added, “It’s just so cool because there aren’t any phones out. There’s real communication. It warms our hearts because that’s exactly what we wanted – to bring back that human connection.”