Winner named for downtown Beaver Dam statue

An aspiring photographer used her artistic talents to produce the best drawing for a fiberglass beaver to be placed in downtown Beaver Dam.
Hope Ostrander submitted a version of the city’s namesake animal wearing the school district’s green and gold, with the city’s kayaker logo on a T-shirt.
Ostrander is the daughter of the minister at Harmony Baptist Church, Peter, and mother Laura. She was homeschooled and is now studying photography at Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown. She aspires to become a family photographer -- perhaps in Beaver Dam.
“My dad brought the contest up because I was disappointed that I didn’t get to do another contest: I missed the deadline,” said Ostrander. “It sounded like fun so I decided to just try it. I had seen other caricature statues around. I drive by the high school almost every day so I see their logo. I thought it was kind of old school but I liked the look.”
She credits her grandmother, who paints, for passing along her artistic talent. Hope started tracing anime as a child for her brother. She also enjoys creating her own art as a form of relaxation.
Although the BDHS mascot is a boxing beaver, Ostrander went for a generally athletic theme. Her character wears gold sprinter shorts, a green T-shirt and tennis shoes. Th seven-foot beaver strikes a determined pose with black whiskers and two pearly white teeth.
The overall look was also inspired by the Green Bay Packers, the Ostranders' favorite team.
She estimates that it took her a couple hours to complete. Her submission was one of about 15 entries.
“We were looking for something to engage visitors and residents, to attract young and old to our beautiful downtown,” said Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher. “With all of the businesses, old and new, downtown is a valuable asset. Anything we can do to help our businesses thrive there is certainly worth the effort.”
Castor (Latin for Beaver) Park is near completion at the northeast corner of Front and Center streets. The city has planted trees there and installed artificial turf. A swing set and musical metal flowers were donated by the Heffron family through Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation. Ground cover was planted by Marilyn Thomas beneath two murals created in 2017 by The Walldogs – an international mural painting alliance. Neuman Pools paid approximately $15,000 for the statue.
Vogl-Rauscher envisions people linking arms with the statue for fun photos – souvenirs of their hometown or a place they have come to visit.
Ostrander is eager for others to see her idea face-to-face. The figure should be installed in spring. In preparation, a walkway has already been installed around the statue’s location, with spotlights below to highlight the mascot at night. Those enhancements were also covered by private donations.
Its creator’s prize is having her name on a nearby donor plaque.
“Along with a big thank you,” said Vogl-Rauscher. “This will last longer than cash and she can take family and friends down there for years and say, ‘I did that.’”
The design will be kept for possible future use. That use may include duplicate statues to be painted and placed around downtown like the “Cows on the Concourse” and “Bucky on Parade” campaigns in Madison; or the “Pride of Oshkosh” lion figures in Oshkosh.
The template will be preserved for future use at a lower cost.
“That will be so cool,” Ostrander said.
