Winner named for downtown Beaver Dam statue

The overall look was also inspired by the Green Bay Packers, the Ostranders' favorite team.

She estimates that it took her a couple hours to complete. Her submission was one of about 15 entries.

“We were looking for something to engage visitors and residents, to attract young and old to our beautiful downtown,” said Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher. “With all of the businesses, old and new, downtown is a valuable asset. Anything we can do to help our businesses thrive there is certainly worth the effort.”

Castor (Latin for Beaver) Park is near completion at the northeast corner of Front and Center streets. The city has planted trees there and installed artificial turf. A swing set and musical metal flowers were donated by the Heffron family through Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation. Ground cover was planted by Marilyn Thomas beneath two murals created in 2017 by The Walldogs – an international mural painting alliance. Neuman Pools paid approximately $15,000 for the statue.

Vogl-Rauscher envisions people linking arms with the statue for fun photos – souvenirs of their hometown or a place they have come to visit.