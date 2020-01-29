Winter Day at Spring Brook returns

“We’re really happy about our move to Spring Brook,” said Sharon Hookstead of the WSHC. “It’s such a beautiful area and a fabulous facility.”

“The barn is temperature controlled and starting at 8 a.m., we’ll have 40 to 50 exhibitors upstairs taking part in the model horse show,” said foundation secretary/treasurer Diane Sackett. “It’s one of the biggest shows in the Midwest and features many unique models. Displays are judged in several categories and awards are given out to the top models.”

Downstairs vendor booths will be set up with a variety of items for shoppers, a Dodge County dairy ambassador and presentations by a large animal emergency rescue team.

The Sleigh Bell Café will serve hot food and beverages. Raffles will be held and door prizes will be awarded.

Outside there is also much to enjoy. Scheduled events include dog sled demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin will conduct educational talks and demonstrations throughout the day. Children will be allowed to pet the animals.

Public bobsled rides will be offered (for a fee) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.