Winter Day at Spring Brook returns

BURNETT — An annual winter tradition returns to Spring Brook Farm Feb. 8, with a full day of horse and winter-related activities.
“Winter Day at Spring Brook” will be held at N8400 Highway I. The 132-acre estate is hilly and wooded, springing unexpectedly from miles of level farmland. The main drive winds through a mature forest opening unto a compound of antique buildings including a relocated church, wildlife-filled ponds, antique fountains and expanses of snow-covered lawns. A gazebo stands in a large pond, adjacent to a meticulously restored mansion house.
The site was sacred to native tribes, and was enhanced by the Sherman family from the 1870s onward. Through their ownership, and later by Monarch Range President Fred Rogers, prize-winning livestock were raised, harness races were held and the farm became a showpiece known as “Nature’s Beauty Spot.”
More recently it has been operated as a bed and breakfast hosting many weddings, romantic retreats and family get-aways.
Since the winter of 2019 the Wisconsin State Horse Council Equine Foundation, the charitable arm of the WSHC, has been holding its day of old-fashioned family fun. The event evolved from a sleigh rally that began in Columbus a decade ago.
The function runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but there will be charges for some activities.
“We’re really happy about our move to Spring Brook,” said Sharon Hookstead of the WSHC. “It’s such a beautiful area and a fabulous facility.”
“The barn is temperature controlled and starting at 8 a.m., we’ll have 40 to 50 exhibitors upstairs taking part in the model horse show,” said foundation secretary/treasurer Diane Sackett. “It’s one of the biggest shows in the Midwest and features many unique models. Displays are judged in several categories and awards are given out to the top models.”
Downstairs vendor booths will be set up with a variety of items for shoppers, a Dodge County dairy ambassador and presentations by a large animal emergency rescue team.
The Sleigh Bell Café will serve hot food and beverages. Raffles will be held and door prizes will be awarded.
Outside there is also much to enjoy. Scheduled events include dog sled demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin will conduct educational talks and demonstrations throughout the day. Children will be allowed to pet the animals.
Public bobsled rides will be offered (for a fee) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., the sleigh-driving competition is composed of three different divisions: a pleasure class, a cones course and a Currier and Ives class. Competitors don’t have to pre-register but they can contact Dave Kluge of the WSHC for more information at 920-210-0879.
“People really get a kick out of watching the sleigh-driving competition,” Hookstead said. “A lot of the sleighs and horses have jingle bells on them and the drivers and riders often are decked out in vintage wear.”
Sackett added, “The number of participants typically varies from year to year. If there isn’t enough snow for the sleighs, the horses can pull carriages, carts or other wheeled vehicles. We’ll be prepared for whatever the weather brings, whether it includes snow or it doesn’t.”
A sleigh parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. and spectators may vote for their favorite entries.
A bonfire will be lit so guests can warm themselves and makes s’mores, and those who bring their own equipment may enjoy taking a snow-shoe walk or cross country ski trek.
“We promise the day to be community and kid-friendly,” Sackett said. “An event like this helps to build interest in equine activities and gets people involved.”
Proceeds are used to support and promote the horse industry around the state.