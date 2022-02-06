Winter Day at Springbrook set: Horse event is Saturday

BURNETT — An annual winter tradition returns to Springbrook Farm on Saturday with a full day of horse and winter-related activities.

“Winter Day at Springbrook” will be held at N8400 Highway I. The 132-acre estate is hilly and wooded and has been operated as a bed and breakfast hosting weddings, romantic retreats and family get-aways.

Since the winter of 2010 the Wisconsin State Horse Council Equine Foundation has held a winter fun day. The event evolved from a sleigh rally that began in Columbus. For two years, excluding 2021 because of COVID, the event has been held at Springbrook. This is the third year the event is planned at the rural Burnett location.

The function runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but there will be charges for some activities and food.

“We’re really happy to return to Springbrook,” said Sharon Hookstead of the WSHC. “It’s such a beautiful area and a fabulous facility.”

The barn is temperature controlled and starting at 8 a.m. 40 to 50 exhibitors will take part in the model horse show and competition. Participants will come from five different states including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan. According to foundation secretary Diane Sackett, it’s one of the biggest shows in the Midwest and features many unique models. Displays are judged in several categories and awards are given out to the top models.

Downstairs vendor booths will be set up with a variety of items for shoppers. The Sleigh Bell Café will serve hot food and beverages. Raffles will be held and door prizes will be awarded. Local musician Adam Strohshein will perform.

Scheduled outdoor events include dog sled demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Alaskan Malamute Club of Wisconsin will conduct educational talks and demonstrations throughout the day. Children will be allowed to pet the animals.

Guests may also meet Derek, a former race horse who is the topic of a children’s book by rural Burnett resident Amber Sawyer. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

Doug Rank will perform rope tricks and guests will have a chance to try their skills. A horse and sleigh cutout will provide opportunities for photographs. Public bobsled rides will be offered by the Midwest Draft Horse Enthusiasts (for a fee) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., an open sleigh-driving event will be held. A token (poker) run will be held with competitors gathering cards at designated stops. Advance registration is not required but those interested can contact Dave Kluge of the WSHC for more information at (920) 210-0879.

A prize will be awarded for the “Long Haul,” or participants who have travelled the greatest distance to be there. The first eight drivers and sleighs to arrive will receive a Kwik Trip gift card.

“People really get a kick out of watching horses and sleighs in action,” Hookstead said. “A lot of the sleighs and horses have bells on them and the drivers and riders often are decked out in vintage wear. This year sleighs may also be decorated for Valentine’s Day, which will also be fun to see.”

Sackett added, “The number of participants typically varies from year to year. If there isn’t enough snow for the sleighs, the horses can pull carriages, carts or other wheeled vehicles. We’ll be prepared for whatever the weather brings, whether it includes snow or it doesn’t.”

A sleigh parade will be held at 12:30 p.m. Spectators may vote for their favorite entries and prizes will be awarded.

A bonfire will be lit so guests can warm themselves and makes s’mores (for a donation if desired).

“We promise the day to be community and kid-friendly,” Sackett said. “An event like this helps to build interest in equine activities and gets people involved.”

Hookstead added, “It will be a great day to come and make great memories. I just hope we get some snow, which will make it even better.”

Proceeds are used to support and promote the horse industry around the state.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.