Winter parking passes in Beaver Dam now for sale at police station

Passes for winter street parking in Beaver Dam wcan be purchased at the police department, 123 Park Ave.

Under city code, parking on the street is not allowed from Nov. 1 to April 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. without a permit. Residents who do not have a parking alterantive may apply for a permit to park on the street for $25 per vehicle. Permits are reviewed on an annual basis and are available now, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Applications must be turned into the police department, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those with a permit must remove the snow in the street caused by a plow having to pass around the vehicle within 24 hours or face loss of the permit and a fine.

The police department can be reached 920-887-4614 for those with questions.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.