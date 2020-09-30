 Skip to main content
Winter parking passes in Beaver Dam now for sale at police station
Walnut Street (copy)

Walnut Street seen as the snow starts to clear up and the sun starts to shine on. Permits for winter parking in Beaver Dam are now available at the police station.

 Aaron Holbrook

Passes for winter street parking in Beaver Dam wcan be purchased at the police department, 123 Park Ave.

Under city code, parking on the street is not allowed from Nov. 1 to April 1 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. without a permit. Residents who do not have a parking alterantive may apply for a permit to park on the street for $25 per vehicle. Permits are reviewed on an annual basis and are available now, according to a Facebook post from the police department.

Applications must be turned into the police department, which is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those with a permit must remove the snow in the street caused by a plow having to pass around the vehicle within 24 hours or face loss of the permit and a fine.

The police department can be reached 920-887-4614 for those with questions. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

