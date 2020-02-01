Winter weather celebrated on the Horicon Marsh

HORICON – Those feeling the effects of cabin fever needn’t look further than the Horicon Marsh to find a cure.
Liz Herzmann, DNR wildlife conservation educator, said the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center has a full schedule of fun, outdoor activities planned in February.
“We do weekly nature walks every Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is the first winter we’ve offered it and we have anywhere from two to 15 join us each time, it keeps growing,” she said.
Youth are encouraged to take part in the Little Otters program on Feb. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 1 to 6 will build snow mammals and learn about the mammals that live on the marsh.
Herzmann said families should be sure to come inside the center, located at N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, to check out its explorium for a hands-on learning experience of the history and ecology of the Horicon Marsh.
A full moon hike for all ages is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. The hour-long hike is peaceful way to spend some time outside.
From 10 to 11 a.m., Feb. 13 and 15, the center will host Stories at the Marsh for ages 1 to 6. Children will discover how animals keep warm in the winter through stories and activities. Kids should come bundled up to take a walk on the trails and then enjoy hot chocolate afterwards.
Two popular events are taking place Feb. 15 and Herzmann suggests participants register as soon as possible at horiconmarsh.org. Fees are nonrefundable.
A Winter Wild Women Workshop, for women age 18 and older, is held from 8 a.m. to noon that Saturday and costs $40.
You have free articles remaining.
“We teach different outdoor skills in a friendly environment. This workshop will focus on snowshoeing and packing for hiking,” she said. “We’re also bringing in some experts so you can make your own fire cider which is a drink made of apple cider vinegar, horseradish, jalapenos, onion and garlic — so it’ll clear your sinuses, but it’s really good.”
Then from 1 to 4 p.m., a guided bus tour will take participants on a search for bald eagles. The tour costs $15 and is limited to 30 people.
Herzmann said the eagles have made a comeback recently, with 18 confirmed eagle nests in Dodge County.
“We usually try to hit five or six on the route that we have scouted out ahead of time, some are more easily accessible than others. We have a lot of water in Dodge County with the marsh, the Rock River, Beaver Dam Lake and Fox Lake and the eagles are doing very well,” she said.
The month concludes with a nest box seminar on Feb. 29. The free seminar welcomes four different speakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will provide information on how to provide nest boxes for cavity nesting animals in your own backyard or school habitat.
Snowshoes are available to use at the center free of charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Leashed pets are allowed on the trails but not in the building or shuttles.
Herzmann said the Horicon National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center off County Road Z is also open to outdoor enthusiasts wanting to snowshoe, hike or cross country ski.
The environmental education barn at N10755 South Point Road, Mayville, will be open as a warming house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 8, 15 and 22. On Feb. 8, there will be hot dogs and marshmallows to roast on an open fire, along with simple crafts for kids and adults.
Because winter weather in Wisconsin is unpredictable, check either horiconmarsh.org or horiconwrfriends.org for schedule updates.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.