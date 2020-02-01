Winter weather celebrated on the Horicon Marsh

HORICON – Those feeling the effects of cabin fever needn’t look further than the Horicon Marsh to find a cure.

Liz Herzmann, DNR wildlife conservation educator, said the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center has a full schedule of fun, outdoor activities planned in February.

“We do weekly nature walks every Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. This is the first winter we’ve offered it and we have anywhere from two to 15 join us each time, it keeps growing,” she said.

Youth are encouraged to take part in the Little Otters program on Feb. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 1 to 6 will build snow mammals and learn about the mammals that live on the marsh.

Herzmann said families should be sure to come inside the center, located at N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, to check out its explorium for a hands-on learning experience of the history and ecology of the Horicon Marsh.

A full moon hike for all ages is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. The hour-long hike is peaceful way to spend some time outside.