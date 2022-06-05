Wisconsin Arts & Peony Fest predicts to see major growth by 2025

Wisconsin Arts & Peony Fest is only in its second year, but its organizers are projecting that the flowers in the area, along with the festival, will see some major growth by 2025.

The second annual festival was held this past weekend with arts events in downtown Beaver Dam as well as tours at Ovans Peony Farm on Highway CJ.

Michelle Ovan said that Ovans Peony Farm started after both she and her husband retired from the U.S. Navy and they had a piece of property with 40 acres. Ovan had wanted to grow something to take to the farmers market and originally tried to grow blueberries, but they did not work well with the soil. It was her mother who suggested peonies.

“I had never seen a peony until I moved here to Wisconsin,” Ovan said, who is from California originally.

Ovan said they have been growing the fragrant flower since 2009. They grow for cut flower production.

“It takes four years for a plant to be mature enough after it has been planted for it to be ready for us to harvest,” Ovan said. “So since we moved, these plants here at this farm, they are four years old, so this is our grand opening. This will be the first year we cut on them. When you cut on them for flower production you don’t cut everything because you need to leave the leaves for photosynthesizing. We only cut a third of the blooms of the plants this year so there are plenty of blooms to view. That is why we leave them on and invite everyone to the farm to see the beauty of the flowers.”

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen saw a way to promote downtown Beaver Dam while showing off the flower, Ovan said.

“As soon as Mayor Becky found out what we were doing here at the farm, she recommended we do this Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival,” Ovan said. “Last year was our first year, and this is our second year, and it has been phenomenal."

People travel to come from all over to see the flowers, Ovan said. The people are able to travel between the farm and the downtown area, where the art area is featured.

Area downtown businesses offer activities for those attending the festival, including this year the Beaver Dam Community Library had reading with a racehorse and Walldogs Artist doing a mural painting at Ooga Brewing.

“The goal is for Beaver Dam to become the peony destination of the Midwest,” Ovan said. “Last year we planted 119 peonies in the downtown area that included some of the nonprofits and down the river walk. We have plans to get the businesses involved and also planting in other areas, so we are hoping to have the American Peony Society Convention here in Beaver Dam in 2025, because everything we planted last year will be mature and beautiful.”

Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce executive director Tracy Propst said that the Wisconsin Peony Society donated a $1,000 for the peony exhibit.

“It will actually have Midwest cultivators premiered there so people can come and see the different variety of peonies during future peony fests,” Propst said. “In addition, a number of these Midwest cultivators have donated plants as well. Hopefully it takes a few years here to grow, but hopefully by 2025 I think we will have a great exhibit of peonies.”

The next event coming out of the chamber this summer is Taste of Wisconsin that will be held in the east section of tower parking lot on June 18, chamber tourism marketing manager Jessica Helman said. Tickets are available at beerfest.com.

