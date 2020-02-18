Wisconsin author Jerry Apps coming to Columbus Public Library

The Columbus Public Library will present storyteller, historian, and frequent Wisconsin Public Television presenter Jerry Apps for a program of reminiscence and laughter on Saturday, March 21.

The free program, titled “On The Farm: An Afternoon With Beloved Storyteller and Historian Jerry Apps,” will feature the author’s memories of farm life of an earlier era.

Apps will talk about his books, notably his most recent book, “The Land Still Lives," which also happens to be his very first book, published 50 years ago. He will also stress the importance of “Telling Your Story,” encouraging audience members to recall and record their own precious memories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry’s other books include “Simple Things: Lessons from the Family Farm,” “Every Farm Tells a Story,” “Living A Country Year: Wit and Wisdom from the Good Old Days,” “Never Curse the Rain: A Farm Boy’s Reflection on Water,” “One-Room Country Schools,” and “Limping Through Life: A Farm Boy’s Polio Memoir.”

The program begins at 1:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.