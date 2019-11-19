The Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches is gearing up for its annual fall conference, including a charity drive that organizers hope will generate 3,000 pounds worth of donations.
The fall conference, scheduled for Nov. 22-24 at the Wilderness/Glacier Canyon Lodge in Lake Delton, will welcome more than 500 cheer and dance teams from across Wisconsin to the Dells area. Thousands of pounds in donations are set to come with them.
According to conference director Lorie Evers, the WACPC Gives Back Challenge runs every year during the fall conference, but the organization has stepped up its fundraising this year. The conference announced a partnership with the Wisconsin Dells food pantry, United Fundraising and Festival Foods to help grow the donation pool.
“For the last three years, we have partnered with the Wisconsin Dells food pantry and done a food drive,” Evers said. “It’s something as an organization we felt we needed to do to give back.”
According to Evers, a representative from United Fundraising approached her in advance of this year’s conference, looking to help them expand their charity goals. In the past, attendees were encouraged to bring donations for the Dells food pantry to the conference. Evers and her partners have established a more organized fundraiser for participants to donate toward.
“(United Fundraising) asked if we wanted to partner with them and Festival Foods to reach out to all the cheer and dance teams in Wisconsin, to see if they wanted to do a fundraiser,” Evers said. “It would raise money for their teams, it would also get more items for… WACPC gives back.”
The new fundraising setup has borne fruit. Evers said that Festival Foods will be on hand at the conference on Nov. 23 to donate 1,200 unique items to the charity drive. That will go along with any donations brought by conference attendees.
Evers said that the conference typically produces 1,500 pounds of donations for the Dells food pantry. With this new partnership, however, that goal has been doubled to 3,000 pounds.
“I’m not sure if we’re going to reach that or not, but we’re definitely trying,” Evers said.
This is Evers’ eighth year running the WACPC, a role she took on after working as a dance coach at Freedom high school for 21 years.
This fundraiser doesn’t go without benefits for the participating teams as well. Organizers will give out major prizes to participants, ranging from a new sound system to a $200 Amazon gift card. All of this is in aid of encouraging participants to donate as much as they can to people who aren’t as fortunate as them.
“It’s being sponsored by one of our vendors, to get people to bring things, to donate things,” Evers said. “The Wisconsin Dells food pantry then turns around and shares the wealth with organizations in need in that particular area.”
