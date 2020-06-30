Wisconsin Court of Appeals hears Kekoskee case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The court case over the village of Kekoskee went before the Wisconsin Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the city of Mayville, the village of Kekoskee and the state Department of Administration gave arguments before Judges Michael Fitzpatrick, Rachel Graham and JoAnne Kloppenburg in the ongoing court case over the folding of Williamstown into Kekoskee. The tiny village of Kekoskee and the rural town of Williamstown sought approval from the state in 2018 to fold the town into the village to become one, which the Department of Administration approved.

The city of Mayville opposed the boundary agreement, which allows Kekoskee to entirely surround the city, and sued. In March 2019, Judge Joseph Sciascia found that the boundary agreements did not follow state law and had to be sent back to the Department of Administration, but stayed the decision. Kekoskee and the department appealed. The case was heard via Zoom after being delayed from May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeals judges pressed the lawyers on the meaning and history of state law, who would qualify as a relevant party under such a boundary agreement and whether that includes Mayville, similar court cases from the past and whether Mayville's boundaries have effectively been frozen against its will.

A decision is not expected for a few months.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

