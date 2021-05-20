Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31

Cobb said it feels pretty good to return to the usual program after last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“A lot of people missed it last year and we usually have a good turnout,” Cobb said. The organization continued with a wreath ceremony at each of the five cemeteries in the Dells’ area as a way to honor fallen veterans while not hosting a big gathering.

After the ceremony at Bowman Park, the legion will travel to the five cemeteries in the Dells’ area to have a small wreath ceremony. Kalahari Resort will serve as a new ceremony site at the main flag pol, which should take place at around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., he said.

Other Dells area ceremonies include Briggsville American Legion Unit 329 hosting a parade at 1 p.m. May 31, according to the organization’s Facebook page. The starting point will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a memorial service at the park. Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells will host its annual flag raising ceremony in its parking lot at 11 a.m., according to Dave Abangan, director of marketing at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. The event was held virtually last year due to COVID-19.