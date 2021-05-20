 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31
Wisconsin Dells American Legion proceeds with Memorial Day parade May 31

Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post 187 in Wisconsin Dells will host its annual Memorial Day program May 31 to honor fallen soldiers.

A young parade participant holds an American flag while riding in Wisconsin Dells Memorial Day parade in 2016. Wisconsin Dells Memorial Day parade will return this year on May 31 to honor fallen veterans. 

The parade will start at 9 a.m. May 31 starting at Superior Street to Bowman Park on Broadway, the same route as the Wo-Zha-Wa parade. The lineup for the parade includes the Dells’ area American Legion and VFW, Wisconsin Dells Boy Scout Troop, Platt’s Garage and the Delton and Kilbourn Fire Departments and its honor guards. The public is welcome to attend the parade and service, said Mark Cobb, post commander for the Wisconsin Dells American Legion.

The parade will run about 30 to 40 minutes and the service at the stage at Bowman Park will take about 35 minutes. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute and playing of “Taps.” The Wisconsin Dells High School band will also perform at this year’s ceremony.

Cobb said it feels pretty good to return to the usual program after last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“A lot of people missed it last year and we usually have a good turnout,” Cobb said. The organization continued with a wreath ceremony at each of the five cemeteries in the Dells’ area as a way to honor fallen veterans while not hosting a big gathering.

Wisconsin Dells Memorial Day parade proceeds down Broadway Street in this file photo from the 2016 event. 

After the ceremony at Bowman Park, the legion will travel to the five cemeteries in the Dells’ area to have a small wreath ceremony. Kalahari Resort will serve as a new ceremony site at the main flag pol, which should take place at around 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m., he said.

Other Dells area ceremonies include Briggsville American Legion Unit 329 hosting a parade at 1 p.m. May 31, according to the organization’s Facebook page. The starting point will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a memorial service at the park. Ho-Chunk Gaming in Wisconsin Dells will host its annual flag raising ceremony in its parking lot at 11 a.m., according to Dave Abangan, director of marketing at Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells. The event was held virtually last year due to COVID-19.

After the ceremony at the casino, members of the armed forces can enjoy complimentary brats and $25 rewards to play slot machines inside the casino.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

