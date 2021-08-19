Wisconsin Dells area based Alley Katz qualifies for Rockonsin youth music competition

The rest of the band members agreed it’s an exciting opportunity to play at the state competition. It was also something they said they weren’t expecting.

Alley Katz will perform a 15-minute set at Rockonsin. Playing classic rock tunes “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd, “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Streets and “The Stray Cat Strut” by The Stray Cats. The songs were chosen by the band members.

While the bands members said their main goal is to win the competition, they are looking forward to the opportunity to play together at one of the nation’s largest music festival.

“Just working as a team that’s my main goal,” Sergey Kandrykinski said.

Hufford said the band’s qualification for Rockonsin is the biggest show the band has ever played. He thinks it will be a great experience for the young band not only this year but going forward as a group.

“They are going to get some great experience just watching the other bands,” Hufford said. “They are young. Everybody has got a chance but I totally expect The Alley Katz, if they stick together, they can compete in this for four more years. I totally expect them to win it by the time they get out of high school.”