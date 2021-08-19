Wisconsin Dells area based Alley Katz qualifies for Rockonsin youth music competition

A Wisconsin Dells based band qualified for a statewide band competition at one of the largest music festivals in the world.
Alley Katz is one of 12 bands selected to perform at Rockonsin Sept. 3. The statewide competition happens at Summerfest in Milwaukee.
Alley Katz formed five years ago after taking individual lessons at Mojo Music in Wisconsin Dells. The current lineup has been together for two years. Mojo Music Owner Bob Hufford said the group of four is the youngest band to qualify for Rockonsin and fourth from Mojo Music to make the cut for the competition.
The bands lineup is lead singer and guitarist Gavin Retzlaff, bassist Vadzim Kandrykinski, guitarist Sergey Kandrykinski and drummer Bo Zapuchlak. Retzlaff is from Adams, Zapuchlak is from Wisconsin Dells and the Kandrykinski’s who are twin brothers, are from Baraboo. All are 14-years-old and will be freshman in high school this fall. Their musical interests are many classic rock bands like Dire Straits, Pink Floyd and AC/DC.
Zapuchlak said he was excited to hear Alley Katz was selected to play at Rockonsin and the opportunity to take the main stage at Summerfest, opening up for one of the big headliners if they win the competition. According to Rockonsin’s website, the competition’s winner and runner-up will be awarded a 45-minute show gig at the BMO Harris Pavilion at Summerfest, as the opening acts for some of the headliners at the festival. Both the winner and runner-up bands will be awarded professional studio recording time at Blast House Studios in Madison.
The rest of the band members agreed it’s an exciting opportunity to play at the state competition. It was also something they said they weren’t expecting.
Alley Katz will perform a 15-minute set at Rockonsin. Playing classic rock tunes “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd, “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Streets and “The Stray Cat Strut” by The Stray Cats. The songs were chosen by the band members.
While the bands members said their main goal is to win the competition, they are looking forward to the opportunity to play together at one of the nation’s largest music festival.
“Just working as a team that’s my main goal,” Sergey Kandrykinski said.
Hufford said the band’s qualification for Rockonsin is the biggest show the band has ever played. He thinks it will be a great experience for the young band not only this year but going forward as a group.
“They are going to get some great experience just watching the other bands,” Hufford said. “They are young. Everybody has got a chance but I totally expect The Alley Katz, if they stick together, they can compete in this for four more years. I totally expect them to win it by the time they get out of high school.”
While all four members said they love to play music they also have other interests. The Kandrykinski’s swim competitively and Zapuchlak builds computers. All of them are in high school band. All band members said they don’t have plans to pursue a career as musicians but hope to continue it as a hobby.
Hufford attributes Alley Katz success in qualifying for Rocksonsin to performing several shows around the area, including Wisconsin Dells Fourth of July celebration, Parkfest in Lyndon Station and the Marquette County Fair. The group is also scheduled to perform at the Corn ‘N Tater Festival in Grand Marsh and Bobbers Island Grill once a month. Every show they play increases their confidence, he said.
Hufford said all the band members are disciplined, dedicated and come prepared for practice, which happens once a week at Mojo Music.
“They are great kids to work with,” Hufford said. “We’ve had bands in the past and there are always a few issues but these guys come in prepared… They come in and they work. They are good students and they are a pleasure to work with.”
Summerfest is scheduled over the course of three weekends from Sept. 2-18. Additional information on the festivals line up is at www.summerfest.com.
