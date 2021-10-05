Wisconsin Dells area fire department stress need for more firefighters

Fulfilling job

“My biggest reason is I had spare time and I wanted to do more to be involved with my community,” Jorgenson said when asked why he joined the department. “I was 23 and I loved the idea being a firefighter. I’m so glad I joined. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

“It’s interesting some time you run out during the middle of dinner, a perfectly good night’s sleep is interrupted, sometimes you leave in the middle of a birthday party and sometimes you show up to work dead tired because you’ve been up all night from a fire,” Jorgenson said. “You just never know when that call is going to come in that’s going to be the call of a lifetime that’s going to really challenge you more than any other call has challenged you before. But it’s also, at the same time, it’s very satisfying to know that you have the equipment, you have the training and you have the ability to help somebody else in what could be potentially the worst day of their life.”