Wisconsin Dells area man released on bail in Michigan governor kidnapping case

A Columbia County man charged with involvement in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan was released from jail Monday on cash bond while facing extradition.
Brian P. Higgins, 51 from outside Wisconsin Dells, was charged in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. The 86th District Court of Michigan issued a felony warrant for his arrest. He is accused of being involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap government officials, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Higgins is accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor's home, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Michigan state detective/sergeant.
Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.
At an extradition hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court, Judge Todd Hepler set $10,000 cash bail for Higgins, who later posted bond and was released. Higgins must limit travel to Columbia and Dane counties, has to surrender his passport and may not have contact with any alleged co-conspirators.
Support Local Journalism
Higgins' attorney Christopher Van Wagner requested $10,000 signature bond and said Higgins is not a flight risk due to his longtime residency and life in the community. He said the Michigan criminal complaint is thin and does not support probable cause. Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal requested $1 million bail, if there should be bail at all, questioning Higgins' ties to the community and citing the severity of the alleged plot to bring Gov. Whitmer to Wisconsin for "trial" by anti-government militia for treason.
A status conference in the case to extradite Higgins to Michigan is scheduled for Nov. 18 as officials await an extradition warrant. Van Wagner indicated in a letter that he would work with officials in Michigan to try and arrange for a voluntary appearance there if Higgins received bond.
The story broke earlier this month when the FBI announced the arrest of 13 suspects from across the country, accused of being involved in the alleged kidnapping plot. Fourteen men have been charged in state or federal court. The Michigan State Police and the FBI report investigating people with ties to the Wolverine Watchmen and the Three Percenters, anti-government militia groups, who trained for acts of terrorist violence and planned the kidnapping.
Documents indicate that some of the men charged conducted combat and firearms training at a rural residence outside Cambria in July.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.