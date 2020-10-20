Wisconsin Dells area man released on bail in Michigan governor kidnapping case

A Columbia County man charged with involvement in a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan was released from jail Monday on cash bond while facing extradition.

Brian P. Higgins, 51 from outside Wisconsin Dells, was charged in Michigan with one felony count of providing material support to a terrorist act. The 86th District Court of Michigan issued a felony warrant for his arrest. He is accused of being involved in a right-wing militia plot to kidnap government officials, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Higgins is accused of providing use of night-vision goggles and using a dash cam to surveil the governor's home, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Michigan state detective/sergeant.

Higgins faces up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines for the Michigan charge.

At an extradition hearing in Columbia County Circuit Court, Judge Todd Hepler set $10,000 cash bail for Higgins, who later posted bond and was released. Higgins must limit travel to Columbia and Dane counties, has to surrender his passport and may not have contact with any alleged co-conspirators.

